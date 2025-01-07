Tragic Details About Former General Hospital Star Kelly Monaco

Warning: This article contains mentions of substance use and death by suicide.

Kelly Monaco's final scene on ABC's long-running soap opera "General Hospital" aired on November 1, 2024, when her character Samantha McCall passed away. Monaco had regularly portrayed Sam since 2003, save for short periods in recent years when Lindsay Hartley, another daytime legend, briefly replaced her.

Fans of "General Hospital," Monaco, and the character Sam, expressed disappointment at the news that she was fired from the show. Their anger increased when Monaco made explosive claims that leaving "General Hospital" was not her choice and that she, too, was surprised to learn that her character was being killed off. Viewers were so upset that they organized a petition on Change.org to convince the show's executives and producers to keep Monaco and her character on the show. At last count, the petition had garnered 18,000+ signatures.

While being let go from a role she has successfully played for more than two decades is devastating, unfortunately, this is not the first time Monaco has faced difficult challenges.

