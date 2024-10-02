Kelly Monaco Makes Explosive Claims About The 'Truth' Amid General Hospital Ousting

Kelly Monaco is not happy about her exit from "General Hospital" after starring on the soap opera for over two decades. Her departure was announced in August 2024 (via People), but recently, an Instagram post on a soap opera news account has Monaco reportedly caught in her feelings about the matter.

The account Soap Hub, which covers many different shows including "General Hospital," posted a photo of Monaco hugging her former costar, Greg Vaughan, and then encouraged fans to read the story about Vaughan speaking out on Monaco being let go.

A comment left on the post said, "What do you got concrete in your head she wasn't fired she didn't take the pay cut so she had to leave." This prompted an alleged response from Monaco, which has since been deleted (via Soap Hub). The actror commented, "'No primary role' ... do your homework. When Billy Miller was fired, Sam's storyline stopped. Stripping Sam of every characteristic she had. Something I worked for decades to build ... Slowly dismantling her, into a character that I did not recognize, let alone the audience. Call it what you will ... retaliation at it [sic] finest. I will give a proper statement. The truth will set you free."

