Kelly Monaco Makes Explosive Claims About The 'Truth' Amid General Hospital Ousting
Kelly Monaco is not happy about her exit from "General Hospital" after starring on the soap opera for over two decades. Her departure was announced in August 2024 (via People), but recently, an Instagram post on a soap opera news account has Monaco reportedly caught in her feelings about the matter.
The account Soap Hub, which covers many different shows including "General Hospital," posted a photo of Monaco hugging her former costar, Greg Vaughan, and then encouraged fans to read the story about Vaughan speaking out on Monaco being let go.
A comment left on the post said, "What do you got concrete in your head she wasn't fired she didn't take the pay cut so she had to leave." This prompted an alleged response from Monaco, which has since been deleted (via Soap Hub). The actror commented, "'No primary role' ... do your homework. When Billy Miller was fired, Sam's storyline stopped. Stripping Sam of every characteristic she had. Something I worked for decades to build ... Slowly dismantling her, into a character that I did not recognize, let alone the audience. Call it what you will ... retaliation at it [sic] finest. I will give a proper statement. The truth will set you free."
Kelly Monaco claimed costar Billy Miller was also fired
On that same Instagram post, fans let their feelings known about Kelly Monaco leaving "General Hospital." Some were confused, such as this person's comment: "I don't understand why she was fired ... She was a great actress and had a great following." Others provided suggestions on her next career move, such as having Monaco and Greg Vaughan team up on a separate project, be it a movie or another soap opera. One person wasn't sure about the firing story, instead theorizing, "Maybe her contract was up and she chose not to resign."
Monaco mentioned in her now-deleted comment she will provide a statement on the matter, but she didn't provide a time frame of when that may be. There are several things fans never knew about Monaco, but hopefully she will set the record straight on this.
Mentioned in her comment wasn't just her alleged firing, but that of her former costar, Billy Miller, one of many "General Hospital" stars who've tragically passed away. Miller died in 2023, four years after leaving the soap opera. Fans of "General Hospital" are no strangers to the show's wildest storylines, but what really happened with both Monaco and Miller may be the most shocking secret of all.