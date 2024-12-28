Hallmark Star Marc Blucas Loses Mother-In-Law, Model Dayle Haddon, In Tragic Accident At His Home

Hallmark star Marc Blucas has suffered an unthinkable loss. On December 27, 2024, police were summoned to his home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where his mother-in-law, actor and model Dayle Haddon, was found dead in a cottage house on the property. She was 76. The cause is suspected to be carbon monoxide poisoning. Blucas's father, Walter Blucas, was also unconscious on the cottage's first floor and was hospitalized. Unidentified family members in the main house were unaffected; police reported that the toxic gas came from a faulty exhaust system on the gas heater in the smaller home.

The Canadian-born Haddon originally had her eye on a ballet career, thinking of modeling as a way to finance her dance lessons. But as she booked more and more major gigs, she hung up her ballet slippers for a life in front of the camera. She was the only model to have four cosmetic company contracts; she was best known for her long association with L'Oreal and its famous "Because You're Worth It" campaign. Haddon paused her career to raise her daughter, Ryan Haddon, but after the death of her husband, she went back to work, branding herself as a spokesperson for midlife women. She was closely associated with the Talbots clothing line, which helped promote her bestselling 2013 book "The 5 Principles of Ageless Living."

A passionate humanitarian activist, Haddon traveled widely as an ambassador to UNICEF; the Canadian magazine Zoomer compared her to fellow UNICEF spokesperson Audrey Hepburn. She was also the founder of WomenOne, an organization dedicated to the education of women and girls in underserved areas of the world.