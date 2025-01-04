What Fox News' Shannon Bream Looks Like Under All That Makeup

As a former Miss Virginia and a former Miss Florida, Shannon Bream is no stranger to getting all glammed up. In addition to her extensive pageant experience, the Florida native has been a popular on-air personality for Fox News since she joined their ranks back in 2007. Over the years, the prolific reporter has covered a number of important events, including the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. She became the first permanent female host of "Fox News Sunday" in September 2022. Bream also serves as the network's Chief Legal Correspondent, having earned her law degree prior to becoming a journalist — something she used to her advantage when interviewing Donald Trump's lawyer, helping to create one of Alina Habba's most awkward moments on Fox News.

When Bream is on the air, she's typically dressed in smart, newsworthy outfits, with her hair perfectly coiffed, and her makeup expertly done — a put-together look that has earned the anchor a considerable slew of admirers. And, when Bream posted a photo of herself to Facebook in 2018, in the makeup room before work, fans flooded the comments with questions about which beauty brands she uses, and pestered the TV personality about when she was going to release a tutorial. There were also several people who thought she would look great without any makeup. While you won't see Bream without eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, and the whole shebang on Fox News, you can catch a glimpse of her a little less done up when she's on her own time, particularly when it involves a sandy beach.

