Alina Habba's Most Awkward Moments On Fox News

In November 2024, Alina Habba's name was on everyone's lips when rumors started swirling that she might pivot from Donald Trump's worst lawyer to a flashy new role as White House press secretary. This did not happen, and it's not clear how Habba felt about the snub, or whether, perhaps, Trump had promised her another high-profile White House job instead. Regardless, many heaved a collective sigh of relief when Habba, who is known for passionately spreading misinformation to further her boss's agenda, wasn't given the influential position. The controversial attorney has had numerous awkward moments on Trump's favorite network, Fox News, and once even had to be fact-checked by one of the hosts. This was a new low for Habba, given that the network isn't exactly known for double-checking wild claims. Still, this hasn't stopped the staunch Trump loyalist from continuing to embarrass herself by making baseless allegations live on air.

Shortly after Hurricane Helene hit, misinformation was running rampant, with many in the Republican camp erroneously claiming that the Biden-Harris administration wasn't doing enough to help the victims. Habba doubled down on these allegations while making an appearance on Fox, saying, "There are still people missing, there are babies floating in the water," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Fox News host Martha MacCallum asked the outspoken lawyer where she'd heard the gruesome report, but Habba, who clearly did not expect to be questioned, sputtered a non-answer in response: "We have absolutely heard there are children floating — there are missing bodies, dead bodies, we know that." She added "There are dead people" before trying to veer the conversation in the direction of the number of casualties in a desperate attempt to distract from her blunder.

