Alina Habba's Most Awkward Moments On Fox News
In November 2024, Alina Habba's name was on everyone's lips when rumors started swirling that she might pivot from Donald Trump's worst lawyer to a flashy new role as White House press secretary. This did not happen, and it's not clear how Habba felt about the snub, or whether, perhaps, Trump had promised her another high-profile White House job instead. Regardless, many heaved a collective sigh of relief when Habba, who is known for passionately spreading misinformation to further her boss's agenda, wasn't given the influential position. The controversial attorney has had numerous awkward moments on Trump's favorite network, Fox News, and once even had to be fact-checked by one of the hosts. This was a new low for Habba, given that the network isn't exactly known for double-checking wild claims. Still, this hasn't stopped the staunch Trump loyalist from continuing to embarrass herself by making baseless allegations live on air.
Shortly after Hurricane Helene hit, misinformation was running rampant, with many in the Republican camp erroneously claiming that the Biden-Harris administration wasn't doing enough to help the victims. Habba doubled down on these allegations while making an appearance on Fox, saying, "There are still people missing, there are babies floating in the water," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Fox News host Martha MacCallum asked the outspoken lawyer where she'd heard the gruesome report, but Habba, who clearly did not expect to be questioned, sputtered a non-answer in response: "We have absolutely heard there are children floating — there are missing bodies, dead bodies, we know that." She added "There are dead people" before trying to veer the conversation in the direction of the number of casualties in a desperate attempt to distract from her blunder.
She inadvertently trashed Fox while live on the network
In what will go down in history as one of Alina Habba's most infamous gaffes on Fox News, she attacked an article published in the Washington Post, not realizing that it had been written by Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen. While interviewing Habba, Fox News host Martha MacCallum read the controversial lawyer an excerpt from the piece, in which Thiessan suggested that Donald Trump should utilize Nikki Haley, who challenged him for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, to canvas crucial swing states in an attempt to win him more votes. "Failure to do so could well be sheer political malpractice. It could very well cost him the presidency," Thiessan wrote.
Habba immediately went on the defensive, clearly assuming that the article had been penned by a liberal journalist. She gave a sarcastic chuckle before proclaiming, "I'm not going to speak to what his plan is [but it's] pretty rich to be giving President Trump advice," (via YouTube) and then launching into what was clearly set to be an attack on the journalist until MacCallum interrupted to remind her that Thiessen is a Fox News contributor. Habba quickly changed course, reasoning that if Haley was willing to help their cause, she was all for it. MeidasTouch podcast host Brett Meiselas pointed out Habba's mistake, quipping, "You see in real time Alina Habba starting to change her tone."
Habba got fact-checked by a Fox News host
Alina Habba endured another dodgy moment on the network in the thick of Donald Trump's New York fraud trial. Outside the courthouse, Habba, who notably failed to win Trump's civil case in court, confidently professed that the allegations against the former president were all a sham. "This is exactly a Biden show because he's got to distract the American people," she told Fox News reporter Shannon Bream, who interjected, "But the Biden administration is not responsible for this trial," (via YouTube). The attorney looked incredibly taken aback, demanding to know how she could say such a thing.
"It's a state trial," Bream clarified simply (something that Habba, as a qualified lawyer, should have easily comprehended). Habba may or may not have gone tattling to her boss about the embarrassing encounter, because not long after, the divisive politician took to Truth Social to blast Bream, writing, "I never knew Shannon Bream was so 'naïve.' In her interview with my Representative, Alina Habba, Shannon just suggested that Crooked Joe Biden was not involved in my Show Trial. HOW STUPID!"
She didn't know how to pronounce the name of one of the district attorneys prosecuting Trump
While speaking to Fox News about the charges Donald Trump was facing in Georgia for his many attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Alina Habba jumped at the chance to criticize Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the charges against the former president in the first place. Trump's outspoken lawyer argued that all the charges against her boss should be dropped because they had no absolutely merit. She then proceeded to mispronounce Willis' first name, despite host Martha MacCallum having said it several times during the conversation already.
"I think that Fanny... Fani — whatever she calls herself — she's got her own issues that are outside of this case that clearly have permeated her decision-making ability," Habba fumbled, referring to the district attorney's previously undisclosed relationship with one of her colleagues and accusations that she used taxpayers' money for personal spending.
Habba bragged about how smart she is but made headlines for her terrible performance in court
As Election Day 2024 grew closer, Democrat Mark Cuban commented on Donald Trump's refusal to allow Nikki Haley to help him appeal to female voters. He explained on "The View" that the divisive candidate didn't want Haley anywhere near his campaign. "Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It's just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them," Cuban opined (via Newsweek). This sparked outrage among Trump's loyal adherents, including Alina Habba. While speaking to Fox Business, the attorney clapped back at Cuban, saying she'd probably "whoop [him] in court." Habba then made it abundantly clear that she thought Cuban was personally attacking her, arguing that she was both smart and strong. "I'm not stupid. I've won more cases than any other attorney on his [Trump's] team for the last four years despite what the left-wing media says," Habba proclaimed.
This was a bold statement, given that Habba has been called out for being Trump's worst lawyer several times and has made some glaring mistakes that would make any competent attorney cringe. In January 2024, she had a dreadful performance in court while defending Trump in a defamation civil case, with the judge having to reprimand her several times. One of Habba's most glaring and astonishing errors during the proceedings involved trying to use evidence she had not submitted to the court. When told she couldn't use said evidence without having submitted it prior to the proceedings, Habba's weak comeback was that bringing it up that day was her way of doing so. The judge then clapped back in irritation, "Guess what? You may not read from a document that's not in evidence," (via X). Oof! It seems like Habba wasn't paying much attention in law school.
She spread false information about a Kamala Harris podcast appearance
While discussing the devastating repercussions of Hurricane Helene with Fox News host Martha MacCallum and spreading misinformation about government aid, Alina Habba also claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris had forfeited visiting the affected states in favor of appearing on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. This was demonstrably not true, but Donald Trump's lawyer ironically started her tirade by stating, "Let's talk about facts... let's talk about information that's undisputable," (via YouTube). She then launched into an attack on Harris' alleged negligence, raging, "While Helene was happening, Kamala decided it was more important to go on a podcast about sex, 'Call Her Daddy.'"
Habba's so-called "facts" were simply another heaping helping of misinformation. Harris had, in fact, canceled her interview with the mega-hit podcast after the hurricane hit so that she could give her full attention to the disaster at hand. The podcast's host, Alex Cooper, confirmed this on TikTok, informing her followers that the vice president had postponed the interview because handling the aftermath of a natural disaster was more important.