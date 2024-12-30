Tragic Details About Geoffrey Owens' Life Since The Cosby Show

The kids of "The Cosby Show" look a lot different in many ways these days. The once-beloved sitcom's eight-season run came to an end in 1992, and afterward, most of its child stars remained a part of Hollywood in one way or another. Geoffrey Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux, was no different. Although Owens landed several jobs in films and TV after "The Cosby Show," his acting career never really took off, and he eventually had to find other ways to make ends meet.

Advertisement

RadarOnline reported that the actor had picked up a job as a cashier at Trader Joe's and was earning an estimated $11 an hour in 2018. An onlooker who spotted him at his job stated that although he didn't seem too pleased to be at work, he still greeted her pleasantly. The customer admitted that she was disheartened to see him working a mundane job, and Owens' mother, Ethel, seemingly shared the same sentiment, as she noted, "He was the star of the show, but they forgot about him after it went off the air!"

Meanwhile, when Owens appeared on "Good Morning America," he shared that he was unable to find well-paying jobs despite having a three-decade-long career. He divulged another reason for becoming a cashier. "I wanted a job where I could have some flexibility, [and] try to stay in the business," he said. Owens confessed that although he was "devastated" to see so many people job-shaming him, all the hate paled in comparison to the outpouring of love and support from social media users and celebs.

Advertisement