What Prince William Really Thinks About Elon Musk's Extreme Space Travel Ambitions

In recent years, competitive billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have been embroiled in a modern-day space race thanks to their respective companies SpaceX and Blue Origin. Both men have been working hard to normalize space tourism, though they have even loftier ambitions as well — such as Musk's plan to establish a colony on Mars. However, not everyone thinks that's the best idea. Or, at least, not right now. And according to William, Prince of Wales, these wealthy entrepreneurs should be aiming to improve things here on Earth before looking towards the stars.

"We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," Prince William proclaimed during a 2021 interview with the BBC's "Newscast," adding, "I think that ultimately is what sold it for me — that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future." The royal's comments came shortly after legendary "Star Trek" actor William Shatner took a brief trip to space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space shuttle.

Elsewhere in his interview, the heir to the British throne confessed that he wasn't particularly pushed about leaving Earth himself. William also voiced his concerns regarding the negative effect that commercial space travel would have on the environment amid rising distress pertaining to climate change here at home. As William pointed out, "It's very unnerving and it's very, you know, anxiety making."

