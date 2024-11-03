The Drama Between Jeff Bezos & Elon Musk, Explained

Elon Musk might have an unlikely friendship with Kanye West and a pretty lucrative relationship with Donald Trump, but he can't stand Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and the feeling is mutual. There was discord between the two from the moment they met in 2004. During this meeting, they talked about all things space, but quickly realized they had very different opinions.

In his book, "The Space Barons," Christian Davenport details this first encounter, which started going wayward when Bezos didn't seem responsive to Musk's advice. "I actually did my best to give good advice, which he largely ignored," Musk is quoted saying in the book. Relations between him and the Amazon CEO have been strained ever since. The duo have been competing to win the space race while trying their utmost to best each other on Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, and us normal folks have gotten used to getting out the popcorn when they start engaging in their famous X (formerly Twitter) feuds.

In September 2022, Bezos took to X to celebrate the launch of Amazon's "Lord of the Rings" series, writing, "Go Middle-earth!" It didn't take Musk long to weigh in on the show as well, but he didn't share Bezos' sentiments. "Tolkien is turning in his grave," the Tesla CEO wrote. Adding insult to injury, he continued, "Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both." For all Musk's criticism, the show did get renewed for a second season. Of course, this wasn't the first time Musk dissed Bezos. When Bezos proudly presented his used rocket on X back in 2015, calling it "the rarest of beasts," Musk clapped back, "Not quite 'rarest'. SpaceX Grasshopper rocket did 6 suborbital flights 3 years ago & is still around." Needless to say, the drama between these two is never-ending.

