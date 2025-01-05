How Glenn Close Became A Playmate For Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher's Kids
It's not very common to have a pair of A-list actors as parents. It's even less common to also have an entirely different A-list actor to play outside with. But this unlikely set-up is a reality for Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's two kids — who she revealed have formed an adorable bond with Academy Award nominee Glenn Close. According to Kunis, it all started when she and Close were both in London to film "Wake Up Dead Man," the third installment in writer-director Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" series of beloved murder mystery films.
"So, Glenn Close is in the movie," Kunis (who previously starred alongside Close in the 2020 film "Four Good Days") informed Gwyneth Paltrow during a 2024 appearance on her "Goop Podcast." "We lived across the street from each other and Glenn and I are very close. And the kids love Glenn." The "That '70s Show" star's children even started knocking on Close's door and asking the veteran actor to come out and play with them.
"Because she was like the sweet lady across the street that would go on walks with them with her dog," as Kunis clarified. "And they were like, 'We're gonna go ask Glenn if she wants to come and walk with us. [...] I thought that was really sweet." The actor wrapped up her hilarious anecdote by pointing out that they don't exactly live a normal life, which might explain why Kunis and Kutcher don't buy Christmas gifts for their kids.
Glenn Close's family-friendly roles
Of course, it's not exactly surprising that Glenn Close would be both willing and able to look after Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's little ones. After all, Close has a daughter of her own, who's following in the esteemed actor's footsteps. Annie Maude Stark was born back in the late 1980s and remains super close to her famous mom. Furthermore, while she's arguably best known for her roles in more adult-oriented films such as "Fatal Attraction," "The Big Chill," and "Dangerous Liaisons," Close has also proven that she's more than capable of shining in family-friendly projects as well.
The Oscar nominee famously lent her voice to the motherly Kala in Disney's 1999 animated feature "Tarzan," as well as in its 2005 direct-to-video sequel. She also had a voice role in the 2005 animated fairy tale parody "Hoodwinked!" and its own 2011 sequel. However, those who were introduced to Close as children probably know her best for her role as the villainous Cruella de Vil in Disney's 1996 live-action remake of "101 Dalmatians."
She reprised that role in the film's 2000 sequel, "102 Dalmatians." And, in a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair, the actor recalled how excited she was to play a Disney villain like the ones she herself had grown up with. "I was very aware of the value of witches in fairy tales," Close acknowledged. "As a young child, I loved fairy tales. And to be asked to be a Disney witch, which is what Cruella is, was thrilling to me."