How Glenn Close Became A Playmate For Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher's Kids

It's not very common to have a pair of A-list actors as parents. It's even less common to also have an entirely different A-list actor to play outside with. But this unlikely set-up is a reality for Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's two kids — who she revealed have formed an adorable bond with Academy Award nominee Glenn Close. According to Kunis, it all started when she and Close were both in London to film "Wake Up Dead Man," the third installment in writer-director Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" series of beloved murder mystery films.

Advertisement

"So, Glenn Close is in the movie," Kunis (who previously starred alongside Close in the 2020 film "Four Good Days") informed Gwyneth Paltrow during a 2024 appearance on her "Goop Podcast." "We lived across the street from each other and Glenn and I are very close. And the kids love Glenn." The "That '70s Show" star's children even started knocking on Close's door and asking the veteran actor to come out and play with them.

"Because she was like the sweet lady across the street that would go on walks with them with her dog," as Kunis clarified. "And they were like, 'We're gonna go ask Glenn if she wants to come and walk with us. [...] I thought that was really sweet." The actor wrapped up her hilarious anecdote by pointing out that they don't exactly live a normal life, which might explain why Kunis and Kutcher don't buy Christmas gifts for their kids.

Advertisement