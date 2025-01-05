Tragic Details About Mischa Barton

At the height of her career, Mischa Barton was Hollywood's most beloved teen drama heroine, playing Marissa Cooper on "The O.C." Like many of TV's finest teen stars, Barton soon found her career in a downfall after leaving the show. Her fall from grace made it difficult to make a name for herself as an adult in the industry — she's mainly recognized for guest starring in Season 22 of "Dancing with the Stars" and her role as Reece Sinclair in the 2023 reboot of the Australian soap opera "Neighbours."

Barton went from Hollywood's It Girl at 17 to another young star failed by the industry, subjected to partying, drugs, and the subsequent critical limelight that came with that kind of public behavior. Barton's career has been overshadowed by a DUI arrest and a psychiatric hold — all reasons Barton feels connected to Britney Spears. When Alex Cooper asked her on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in 2024 if she related to Marissa Cooper, Barton said that she felt the same drama in her own life as her complicated TV character — every "O.C." watcher knows how chaotic Marissa's life could get. The tragic details of Barton's fame are a timeline no "O.C." fan can miss.