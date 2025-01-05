Why Gilmore Girls Star Jared Padalecki Once Got Arrested

On "Gilmore Girls," he played high school heartthrob Dean Forester, which notably almost lost Jared Padalecki a role in "Supernatural." In real life, however, the actor found himself far removed from the cozy corners of Stars Hollow when Padalecki landed at the center of a rather unsavory scandal. In the early hours of an October morning in 2018, the "Gilmore Girls" star was detained for an alleged assault on two of his employees at Stereotype, the 1990s-themed bar in Austin that he co-owned. Bystanders outside the establishment caught the entire sorry scene on camera (perhaps unsurprising in an era when almost everything can be recorded and instantly shared).

The video footage, acquired by TMZ, showed a visibly intoxicated Padalecki forcing a man into a headlock. The "Supernatural" star was eventually charged with two counts of assault and another for public intoxication. The Travis County Clerk's office confirmed to EW that he was also ordered to pay $5,000 for each assault offence, though no bail was set for the public intoxication. The arrest wasn't the only fallout for Padalecki either.

He had to skip the "Supernatural" convention as a result, missing the opportunity to celebrate the 15th and final season of the TV favorite that he led as Walker. Padalecki never addressed the unseemly affair directly, but he did acknowledge his absence on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y'all soon."

