Why Gilmore Girls Star Jared Padalecki Once Got Arrested
On "Gilmore Girls," he played high school heartthrob Dean Forester, which notably almost lost Jared Padalecki a role in "Supernatural." In real life, however, the actor found himself far removed from the cozy corners of Stars Hollow when Padalecki landed at the center of a rather unsavory scandal. In the early hours of an October morning in 2018, the "Gilmore Girls" star was detained for an alleged assault on two of his employees at Stereotype, the 1990s-themed bar in Austin that he co-owned. Bystanders outside the establishment caught the entire sorry scene on camera (perhaps unsurprising in an era when almost everything can be recorded and instantly shared).
The video footage, acquired by TMZ, showed a visibly intoxicated Padalecki forcing a man into a headlock. The "Supernatural" star was eventually charged with two counts of assault and another for public intoxication. The Travis County Clerk's office confirmed to EW that he was also ordered to pay $5,000 for each assault offence, though no bail was set for the public intoxication. The arrest wasn't the only fallout for Padalecki either.
He had to skip the "Supernatural" convention as a result, missing the opportunity to celebrate the 15th and final season of the TV favorite that he led as Walker. Padalecki never addressed the unseemly affair directly, but he did acknowledge his absence on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y'all soon."
Jared Padelecki opened up about his personal battle
The shocking street brawl may have put Jared Padalecki back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, but before that, he was facing a very different kind of confrontation. For years, the actor has been refreshingly open about his ongoing battle with depression. During a June 2024 appearance on the podcast "I've Never Said This Before With Tommy DiDario,"Padalecki bravely admitted, "I was letting my brain, letting my thoughts, kind of take over and go into places of like dramatic suicidal ideation."
But amid all these challenges, the actor managed to find hope. In an earlier interview with Variety, he shared an uplifting message for his fans: "There's no shame in having to fight every day, but [...] presumably, if you're still alive to hear these words or read this interview, then you are winning your war." He added: "It is a fight, but I'm going to keep fighting." The "Supernatural" star channeled his struggles into something positive when he launched the "Always Keep Fighting" campaign in 2015.
It was dedicated to supporting those grappling with depression, self-harm, and other mental health issues more generally too. While the world may have unfortunately witnessed Padalecki fighting in the street, it's his ongoing battle for mental health advocacy that showcases the TV star's true strength.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.