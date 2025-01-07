What Dakota Johnson Really Looks Like Without Makeup

As the A-list star of high-profile movies like "Daddio" and "Madame Web," we're used to seeing Dakota Johnson all made up. However, despite having some iconic makeup looks (including Johnson's neutral yet memorable "Fifty Shades of Grey" lip color), she actually likes to keep her glam simpler. "I prefer to do my own makeup. I think it's important to feel myself in my own skin and feel my own face with my own hand," the actor told Vogue in 2017, sharing she watched YouTube videos to educate herself. "It's like a no-makeup makeup look," she added of her go-to style.

Sometimes though Johnson skips cosmetics altogether, even telling Glamour in 2017, "I don't really wear makeup if I don't have to." But what does she look like without it? Well, her bare face photos prove why she's so comfortable stepping out au naturel because she's totally gorgeous and has flawless skin even without a slick of lipgloss or a dab of concealer.