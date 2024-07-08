Here's What Olivia Culpo Looks Like Going Makeup-Free
As a former Miss Universe and model, getting glammed up and wearing makeup is part of Olivia Culpo's career. However, the 32-year-old social media personality has been known for going makeup-free from time to time as well. When Culpo said "I do" to San Francisco 49er Christian McCaffrey on June 29, she opted to wear little makeup for a more natural look. "I really wanted the simplicity of each component to harmonize perfectly," Culpo told Vogue in her exclusive wedding interview, which is why she chose not to wear any mascara, lip liner, or eyebrow gel.
While Culpo received some backlash online for allegedly not being honest about getting a lash lift — which is why she wouldn't need any mascara — there have been times where the model has gone completely makeup-free before. She detailed her routine for Vogue in 2020, which included an extensive skincare regimen. It's the multiple serums, cream, moisturizer, and SPF that gives Culpo her dewy skin that doesn't need much more on her makeup-free days.
Olivia Culpo has shared her thorough skincare routine online
Olivia Culpo isn't one to gatekeep her beauty secrets. The model has shared her skincare routine online throughout the years, and in 2019 for Harper's Bazaar, she went through her entire nighttime routine, ending in her all-natural self. To take off a full face of makeup, she starts with Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes and even has a hack for removing stuck-on mascara — coconut oil. Her 11-step routine continues on with a cleanser, peel, balm, oil, cream, and serum. While it may seem like a lot, Culpo says in the video that she tries not to over exfoliate because that causes her to breakout.
Culpo also likes to switch things up. She told Byrdie in 2022, "I am always trying out new products, so what I gravitate toward is often changing." She also likes to keep her nighttime routine more extensive than her morning routine. "[I]n the morning, I just apply an SPF," she said, along with mentioning she only washes her face with warm water instead of a cleanser to allow the oils "from sleeping to absorb naturally."
Olivia Culpo often goes makeup-free to the airport
Olivia Culpo doesn't just go makeup-free to bed, she also is often spotted at the airport sans a full face. In 2024, she told Travel + Leisure that she prefers to have a bareface while traveling, because it helps prevent breakouts. "I don't wear any makeup when traveling. That's one rule because I do feel like you will have a higher chance of breaking out if you are wearing a full face of makeup," she told the outlet. She does like to bring along some skincare, though, to keep that dewy glow. She mentioned a few facial sprays along with her go-to Neutrogena wipes to remove any sweat from traveling.
Olivia Culpo shows off her flawless makeup-free complexion at LAX after returning from Milan https://t.co/esk7VU7h0A pic.twitter.com/mBJtONJNMd
— readsector (@readsector) February 24, 2020
In 2019, Culpo was spotted by paparazzi at Los Angeles International Airport sporting her makeup-free travel look, along with a cozy, matching sweatsuit and her hair half up. In a more business casual look, Culpo was spotted in 2020 leaving LAX with no makeup on, a long black coat, glasses, and a slicked back bun. To avoid looking bloated when she lands, Culpo likes to bring along a jade roller in her travel kit. She told Forbes, "You might be puffy when you land, so it helps roll that all out." As much as she has the barefaced skincare routine down, she's still working on haircare for the plane: "I haven't figured that one out yet!"