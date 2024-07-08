Here's What Olivia Culpo Looks Like Going Makeup-Free

As a former Miss Universe and model, getting glammed up and wearing makeup is part of Olivia Culpo's career. However, the 32-year-old social media personality has been known for going makeup-free from time to time as well. When Culpo said "I do" to San Francisco 49er Christian McCaffrey on June 29, she opted to wear little makeup for a more natural look. "I really wanted the simplicity of each component to harmonize perfectly," Culpo told Vogue in her exclusive wedding interview, which is why she chose not to wear any mascara, lip liner, or eyebrow gel.

While Culpo received some backlash online for allegedly not being honest about getting a lash lift — which is why she wouldn't need any mascara — there have been times where the model has gone completely makeup-free before. She detailed her routine for Vogue in 2020, which included an extensive skincare regimen. It's the multiple serums, cream, moisturizer, and SPF that gives Culpo her dewy skin that doesn't need much more on her makeup-free days.