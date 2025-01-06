How Elon Musk Achieved His Drastic Weight Loss Transformation
Elon Musk achieved a massive weight loss transformation, and he wasn't shy about how he did it. Before we get into how he achieved it, let's take a look at what might have been his biggest motivation. In the summer of 2022, photos of Elon Musk vacationing on a yacht in Mykonos, Greece surfaced on the internet. They made waves as this was one of the first times he had been photographed shirtless. The public was relentless in body-shaming Musk, and while his fans were quick to defend him, the billionaire remained positive. "Tbh, it's good motivation to work out, eat healthier & maybe take my shirt off outside more than once a year haha," he wrote on X.
Musk was a good sport about being body-shamed by strangers on the internet, but it really must've flipped a switch in him, as he started looking quite different in photos in the following months. In November 2022, a Twitter user posted a side-by-side comparison of Musk in Greece and a more healthier looking photo of him. "You've lost a ton of weight, Elon! Keep up the fantastic work!" they wrote, per NDTV. Musk replied, stating that he was "down 30 lbs." When a host of people asked how he did it, he revealed his secret in two subsequent tweets: "Fasting," "And Wegovy."
Yep, you read that right — even Musk admitted to using Wegovy as an aid to his weight loss. With the stamp of approval from one of the world's richest people, the drug gained a lot more credibility from the public. Within a year of Musk's tweet, Novo Nordisk, the company behind the drug and Ozempic, saw its valuation surpass the economy of Denmark, the country in which the company is headquartered.
He isn't the only famous person to acknowledge the use of semaglutide for their weight loss
Elon Musk might be the richest person who has admitted to using a semaglutide for weight loss, but he's definitely not the only famous person who has done so. Many celebrities have courageously spoken out about using weight loss aid drugs on their health journeys. Among the list are big name stars like Oprah Winfrey, Kelly Clarkson, Rebel Wilson, and Charles Barkley.
While it's great that everyone is on a journey to a better physical self, it's also important to note that as with any drug, side effects are a thing. There are countless users on TikTok, like sierra.robichaud, who share their experience on side effects they are having or had while using semaglutides, with the majority stating they were freezing cold all of the time and nauseous after larger meals. RHONJ's Jennifer Fessler suffered serious side effects from semaglutides that she shared on her podcast, "Two Jersey Js." There were even users on Reddit sharing that they had faced some life-threatening complications, like bowel obstruction. In 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated the Ozempic label to include a warning about the drug's potential to induce the condition.
At the end of the day, health is wealth, and as long as you're trying to become a better version of yourself, there's nothing wrong with exploring all of the options available. However, never abuse semaglutides, and always consult with your healthcare professional first and foremost.