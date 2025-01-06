How Elon Musk Achieved His Drastic Weight Loss Transformation

Elon Musk achieved a massive weight loss transformation, and he wasn't shy about how he did it. Before we get into how he achieved it, let's take a look at what might have been his biggest motivation. In the summer of 2022, photos of Elon Musk vacationing on a yacht in Mykonos, Greece surfaced on the internet. They made waves as this was one of the first times he had been photographed shirtless. The public was relentless in body-shaming Musk, and while his fans were quick to defend him, the billionaire remained positive. "Tbh, it's good motivation to work out, eat healthier & maybe take my shirt off outside more than once a year haha," he wrote on X.

Musk was a good sport about being body-shamed by strangers on the internet, but it really must've flipped a switch in him, as he started looking quite different in photos in the following months. In November 2022, a Twitter user posted a side-by-side comparison of Musk in Greece and a more healthier looking photo of him. "You've lost a ton of weight, Elon! Keep up the fantastic work!" they wrote, per NDTV. Musk replied, stating that he was "down 30 lbs." When a host of people asked how he did it, he revealed his secret in two subsequent tweets: "Fasting," "And Wegovy."

Yep, you read that right — even Musk admitted to using Wegovy as an aid to his weight loss. With the stamp of approval from one of the world's richest people, the drug gained a lot more credibility from the public. Within a year of Musk's tweet, Novo Nordisk, the company behind the drug and Ozempic, saw its valuation surpass the economy of Denmark, the country in which the company is headquartered.

