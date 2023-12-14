RHONJ's Jennifer Fessler Suffered Scary Weight Loss Shot Side Effects

Semaglutide medications like Ozempic and Wegovy have become the latest weight loss trend among celebrities and the wealthy, but these drugs — which are only FDA-approved for Type 2 diabetes — aren't consequence-free. As "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jennifer Fessler discovered, semaglutide has serious side effects.

Fessler shared her weight loss experience with her semaglutide medication on the first episode of "Two Jersey Js," a podcast she hosts with "RHONJ" co-star Jackie Goldschneider. She explained that she lost around 22 pounds over a year of taking the medication, which she avoided calling by one of its brand names, Ozempic. However, she also experienced a shocking side effect that required hospitalization.

"I will tell you I have had an experience that was not good," Fessler admitted. "I'm pretty positive it was about the semaglutide — where I had to go to the hospital for an impacted bowel." The "RHONJ" alum said despite her hospital trip, she still wasn't afraid of taking the diabetes drug.