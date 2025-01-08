What Gigi Hadid Has Said About Having An Autoimmune Disorder

The Hadid sisters live an insanely glamorous life, but for Gigi Hadid, it has its own invisible challenges. The in-demand supermodel announced in 2016 that she had been diagnosed with Hashimoto's thyroiditis, an autoimmune condition that severely affects her daily life. "My metabolism actually changed like crazy," Gigi shared at the time, per People. Over the years, she's offered more insight into how it has impacted her body and her work in the unforgiving world of fashion. Hashimoto's thyroiditis develops when "the body's immune system attacks your thyroid by mistake" — according to John Hopkins Medicine. Symptoms include fatigue, weight gain, and swelling, which the Victoria's Secret star has notably spoken frankly about in the past.

In fact, Gigi confronted her harshest critics directly in a slew of tweets that were later taken down, saying: "For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/Hashimoto's disease; those of u who called me 'too big for the industry' were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that," (via Harper's Bazaar). Blake Lively later interviewed her for Harper's Bazaar, where the cover girl shared more about her difficult weight fluctuations, deadpanning, "If I could choose, I would have my a** back and I would have the t**s I had a few years ago. But, honestly, we can't look back with regret. I loved my body then, and I love my body now."

