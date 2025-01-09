Cher's Tale Of Revenge Is The Most Candid Confession From Her Teen Years

In Cher's new memoir, "Cher: The Memoir, Part One," she spills the details on the first time she did the deed: she was fourteen years old and did it to get revenge on her boyfriend at the time, and the sexual act per se was underwhelming, to say the least.

The "Believe" hit-maker shared she was dating in the early 1960s a neighbor of hers, an Italian high school senior. "He spent his weekends working on his hot rod as I handed him tools. Then he'd come to my room, we'd kiss, he'd want me to hold his other tool," she joked, "and I'd say no. I liked his black roadster better than him." It wasn't long until he embarrassed her in public, though. While out with his friends, one of the boys pointed at Cher and asked the boy if he would bring "that kid" with them. The pop star's boyfriend proceeded to "ditch" her, she recalls, and she was "so hurt when he did that." That's when she decided she would "loan out" her virginity to him in a petty way. "I had never wanted to," she explains. "But I was so angry at being dismissed, I decided to, if not lose, loan out my virginity to him."

Did she at least have a good time? Not really. She described it as a "massively overrated experience". She wrote, "I asked him, 'Is that it? Are we finished?' Then I told him to go home and never come back [...] I wanted him to feel just as dismissed as he'd made me feel." The boy tried to get back with her, but Cher admits that they never spoke again.