Everything Cher Revealed About Her Brief Fling With Warren Beatty As A Teen

Cher has had a rich and storied life jam-packed with memorable moments, unique experiences, and romances with sizable age-gaps – not the least of which being a teenaged fling with movie star and legendary lothario Warren Beatty. In her new book, "Cher: The Memoir, Part One," the songstress recounts one particularly unexpected romantic encounter with the Oscar winner in 1962, when he was 24 and she was 15, which included a kiss and some late night swimming.

According to Cher, she met Beatty while driving down Sunset Boulevard. He cut her off and she jumped out of her car to cuss him out. "The man was wearing big, black-framed sunglasses, but I could still tell that he was unbelievably handsome, with one of the sexiest smiles I'd ever seen," Cher wrote (via an excerpt published by The Daily Mail). "When he took off his glasses, I realized that it was Warren Beatty." Beatty asked Cher if she wanted to get something to eat, and the star-struck teen agreed, even though she was worried about missing her curfew, as she still lived with her mother and step-father, Gilbert LaPiere.

Cher said she followed Beatty up to his Beverly Hills estate, and when she walked in, "He showed me inside, fixed us some cheese and crackers, then leaned in and kissed me," she wrote. "Now, this is interesting, I thought, as I kissed him back." According to Cher, the pair jumped into Beatty's pool, with Cher wearing actress Natalie Woods' bathing suit, which Beatty had on hand. "Afterward I drove home in a happy daze at 4 a.m. and found Mom and Gilbert standing on the doorstep in their nightclothes, furious that I'd defied my curfew again."

