Everything Cher Revealed About Her Brief Fling With Warren Beatty As A Teen
Cher has had a rich and storied life jam-packed with memorable moments, unique experiences, and romances with sizable age-gaps – not the least of which being a teenaged fling with movie star and legendary lothario Warren Beatty. In her new book, "Cher: The Memoir, Part One," the songstress recounts one particularly unexpected romantic encounter with the Oscar winner in 1962, when he was 24 and she was 15, which included a kiss and some late night swimming.
According to Cher, she met Beatty while driving down Sunset Boulevard. He cut her off and she jumped out of her car to cuss him out. "The man was wearing big, black-framed sunglasses, but I could still tell that he was unbelievably handsome, with one of the sexiest smiles I'd ever seen," Cher wrote (via an excerpt published by The Daily Mail). "When he took off his glasses, I realized that it was Warren Beatty." Beatty asked Cher if she wanted to get something to eat, and the star-struck teen agreed, even though she was worried about missing her curfew, as she still lived with her mother and step-father, Gilbert LaPiere.
Cher said she followed Beatty up to his Beverly Hills estate, and when she walked in, "He showed me inside, fixed us some cheese and crackers, then leaned in and kissed me," she wrote. "Now, this is interesting, I thought, as I kissed him back." According to Cher, the pair jumped into Beatty's pool, with Cher wearing actress Natalie Woods' bathing suit, which Beatty had on hand. "Afterward I drove home in a happy daze at 4 a.m. and found Mom and Gilbert standing on the doorstep in their nightclothes, furious that I'd defied my curfew again."
Cher met Sonny Bono while dating Warren Beatty
Cher's short-lived fling with Warren Beatty continued when he called her the next day to ask her out on a real date. Cher hadn't told him how old she was or that she'd been grounded for missing curfew. Instead, she told him her mom was mad at her for staying out. "'Let me talk to your mom,' he laughed. I wish I had a photograph of the look on her face when she realized who she was speaking to," Cher wrote. "She literally melted in front of my eyes." Beatty managed to charm her mom and win another date with her daughter.
As Cher explained in her memoir, the pair went on two more dates together and she "enjoyed his company" while their fling lasted. However, in between their dates, Cher had met Sonny Bono, and the pair had hit it off immediately. "The last time he called, I was with my future husband Sonny," Cher wrote, explaining that she wound up calling things off with Beatty altogether. Of course, Cher and Bono went on to make music history, and her career took off in a big way within the next few years as Cher revolutionized the music industry.
Ultimately, Cher underwent a stunning transformation following her fling with Beatty, but the experience seemed to encapsulate a truth about Cher's youth and the relationship with her mom. "Any other mother might have stopped me from meeting up with a man notorious for sleeping with almost every woman he encountered in Hollywood (and New York, and Paris, and London, and Kuala Lumpur)," Cher wrote. "But my childhood was never normal."