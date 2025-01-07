Megyn Kelly Is Totally Unrecognizable In Throwback Pics From Her High School Years

Let's face it: A lot of debate centers on media personality Megyn Kelly's success and whether it can be attributed to her looks. As Salon argued: "Kelly's success is a product of how she looks and not, as she's repeatedly quoted in it as suggesting, despite it." Regardless, her looks, especially her signature blonde hair, whether it's been long and wavy or short and chic, is as much a part of her brand as her sharp intellect. It's no surprise that people dissect how she looks without makeup (still stunning) and whether or not Megyn Kelly has had plastic surgery (Botox: yes; rhinoplasty: possibly).

Advertisement

It's fair enough that people question her evolution, especially when they review Megyn Kelly's stunning transformation from permed brunette to sleek blonde bombshell. Kelly was a child of the '80s, after all, and she posts the throwback pics on social media from time to time to prove it. She's so unrecognizable in her teen years that we would almost doubt it was the controversial conservative pundit if she hadn't been the one to upload them.