Megyn Kelly Is Totally Unrecognizable In Throwback Pics From Her High School Years
Let's face it: A lot of debate centers on media personality Megyn Kelly's success and whether it can be attributed to her looks. As Salon argued: "Kelly's success is a product of how she looks and not, as she's repeatedly quoted in it as suggesting, despite it." Regardless, her looks, especially her signature blonde hair, whether it's been long and wavy or short and chic, is as much a part of her brand as her sharp intellect. It's no surprise that people dissect how she looks without makeup (still stunning) and whether or not Megyn Kelly has had plastic surgery (Botox: yes; rhinoplasty: possibly).
It's fair enough that people question her evolution, especially when they review Megyn Kelly's stunning transformation from permed brunette to sleek blonde bombshell. Kelly was a child of the '80s, after all, and she posts the throwback pics on social media from time to time to prove it. She's so unrecognizable in her teen years that we would almost doubt it was the controversial conservative pundit if she hadn't been the one to upload them.
Megyn Kelly rocked the '80s like a pro
Megyn Kelly, who attended Bethlehem Central High School in Delmar, N.Y., graduated in 1988, before she went on to study political science at Syracuse University. In August 2014, she posted a photo from her graduation ceremony on her Facebook page (above left). The photo received over 1,000 comments, mostly all positive, admiring Kelly's looks and her character.
In September of that year, Kelly posted another unrecognizable throwback pic, this time with the caption "Yeah, the '80s..." Clearly she is referring to the voluminous brown hair pulled up on one side, and perhaps the plastic-y looking beaded necklace. Kelly has posted other photos from her childhood, all with permed brown hair and big bangs, and dare we say it, a slightly different nose shape? Clearly, as her career evolved, so did her style, to the point that we can't imagine her bringing back the unrecognizable Megyn Kelly of the '80s.