Has Megyn Kelly Had Plastic Surgery? Here's What She Said

Megyn Kelly made headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2024. The former Fox News host was desperately vying for Donald Trump's attention by taking his most bizarre claims a step further and also infuriated a lot of people when she had a candid chat on her podcast about plastic surgery among young women. Rumors have been swirling for a while that Kelly had some cosmetic surgery of her own — a rhinoplasty, to be exact — but the conservative commentator has never admitted to it. Kelly did, however, open up about some other treatments she's undergone on her eponymous talk show, while interviewing plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn.

She started off by confirming that she goes for Botox treatments, but added, "I am very anti-filler. It just goes wrong too often." Youn explained that the reason fillers often end up providing less-than-ideal results is because many doctors overdo them. "You see Real Housewives and these celebrities out there, and it's pillow-face mania. It's just too much," he pointed out (via YouTube).

Funnily enough, fellow plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich is of the opinion that the former Fox News host has taken some of her own treatments too far, telling The Sun that Kelly appears to have had a "pretty terrible rhinoplasty." He argued, "Megyn has crooked nostrils, and they are all wonky." And yet, despite having undergone some cosmetic procedures herself, she has been critical of other women doing the same.

