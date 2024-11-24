Has Megyn Kelly Had Plastic Surgery? Here's What She Said
Megyn Kelly made headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2024. The former Fox News host was desperately vying for Donald Trump's attention by taking his most bizarre claims a step further and also infuriated a lot of people when she had a candid chat on her podcast about plastic surgery among young women. Rumors have been swirling for a while that Kelly had some cosmetic surgery of her own — a rhinoplasty, to be exact — but the conservative commentator has never admitted to it. Kelly did, however, open up about some other treatments she's undergone on her eponymous talk show, while interviewing plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn.
She started off by confirming that she goes for Botox treatments, but added, "I am very anti-filler. It just goes wrong too often." Youn explained that the reason fillers often end up providing less-than-ideal results is because many doctors overdo them. "You see Real Housewives and these celebrities out there, and it's pillow-face mania. It's just too much," he pointed out (via YouTube).
Funnily enough, fellow plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich is of the opinion that the former Fox News host has taken some of her own treatments too far, telling The Sun that Kelly appears to have had a "pretty terrible rhinoplasty." He argued, "Megyn has crooked nostrils, and they are all wonky." And yet, despite having undergone some cosmetic procedures herself, she has been critical of other women doing the same.
Kelly accused other women of getting plastic surgery after likely having gone under the knife herself
Megyn Kelly kicked off 2024 with a bang (not the good sort) when she decided to dedicate an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" to discussing plastic surgery. While plenty of older celebrities like Meryl Streep have outright refused to get plastic surgery, the divisive commentator noted that there appeared to be an uptick in cosmetic procedures among younger women, and she found it worrying. Kelly used up-and-coming actor Erin Moriarty as the prime example, claiming, "She has decided to completely change her face. She's got the Kim Kardashian lips, she's made her nose so skinny, it looks like a pencil. Now she's got what appears to me to be cheek implants."
The "Boys" star did not take kindly to the criticism, and in a since-deleted Instagram post, she called Kelly out for her unwarranted take, clarifying that the photo the talk show host utilized to make her point was taken over 10 years ago. "To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner — to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified," Moriarty wrote at the time (via HuffPost).
While speaking to The Sun, plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich asserted that the talk show host should perhaps look in the mirror at the results of her own botched plastic surgery before finding fault with the cosmetic work other stars may or may not have had done. Moriarty wasn't the only one Kelly criticized either — she also negatively commented on Kim Kardashian's supposed cosmetic surgery procedures as well as the stunning transformation of Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.