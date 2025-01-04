Did Hoda Kotb Call Off Her Split With Joel Schiffman? What We Know

While Hoda Kotb and her former fiance Joel Schiffman have been separated since at least January 2022, that doesn't mean they're immune to rumors of reconciliation. On the January 2, 2025 episode of "Today," Kotb wore a ring on her left-hand ring finger — you know, the one usually reserved for engagement and wedding rings. "Did anyone else notice the ring on Hoda's left hand this morning? I was waiting for an announcement. At one point she was fiddling with it, sliding it up and down," Instagram user bonnie_k_doyle noted on one of Kotb's Instagram posts. Other viewers of the show spotted the same thing, drumming up buzz that Kotb and Schiffman may be back together.

However, fans of the "Today" host should temper their expectations. Closer spoke with an insider who said, "As far as a reconciliation goes, which everyone is hoping for, I just don't think that's in the cards for them. Never say never, but they're both set in their ways and happy with the way things are." Therefore, as far as we know, Kotb and Schiffman are still just friends and co-parents.

All of this speculation comes just a week after Kotb and Schiffman celebrated Christmas together with their two daughters, Haley and Hope. Kotb posted several pictures of them to her Instagram page on the holiday, showing co-parents and daughters in adorable Christmas PJs. "5:55 pm dinner time—/still in christmas jammies!!" she captioned one post.

