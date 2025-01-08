What Life Is Really Like For Conjoined Twins Abby And Brittany Hensel Today

Abby and Brittney were encouraged from a young age. "We were raised to believe we could do anything we wanted to do," the twins said in "Abby & Brittany" (via Hello!). Following their hearts led them to teaching. Although they each have their own teaching licenses, unfortunately, Abby and Brittany are only paid one salary. "Obviously right away we understand that we are going to get one salary because we're doing the job of one person," Abby told the BBC in 2013. "As maybe experience comes in we'd like to negotiate a little bit, considering we have two degrees and because we are able to give two different perspectives or teach in two different ways." They work well together and allow each other to lean into their strengths. "Math and science is kind of my strong point," Abby said on "Abby & Brittany" (via E!). "Where Brittany is more focused on the language arts, reading — stuff like that."

Paul Good, the principal of the school Abby and Brittany were hired at, had nothing but praise for the twins and hoped their fearlessness could serve as inspiration for their students. "I don't think there's anything that they won't try or something that they couldn't be able to do if they really wanted to," he told the BBC. "To bring that to children, especially kids who might be struggling, that's very special, that's learnt through lived example." As of this writing, the sisters are still teaching fifth grade in Minnesota.