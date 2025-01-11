Kevin Hart And His Brother Had Wildly Different Childhoods

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has made no secret of the fact that he had a tough upbringing. Naturally, the same can be said for Kevin's brother, Robert Hart. As he confirmed Variety in 2017, "We come from a f***ed up situation. We come from the worst living conditions." But while the Hart brothers were raised in the same household, they had to abide by a very different set of rules — something the "Celebrity Game Face" star reckons completely altered their trajectories in life.

"My mom gave my brother a fair amount of freedom," Kevin shared in his 2019 docuseries "Don't F**k This Up" (via People). He continued, "Any mistakes you could make as a teenager, he made. My brother was in a gang, he dealt drugs. One afternoon my brother actually tried to snatch a purse from an old lady. That there was the last straw for my mom. She took my brother to court, and got him emancipated."

As a result, she made sure Kevin had a considerably stricter, more rules-based childhood that kept the youngster on a tight schedule. "Her routine for me went like this: We woke up at 6 in the morning, I left to catch the school bus at 7," the comic recalled, and once school was over, he was straight into some kind of extracurricular activity to keep little Kevin busy. However, the "Jumanji" star credits this rigidity with giving him the requisite discipline to pursue a highly successful career in entertainment.

