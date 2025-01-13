America's Next Top Model Stories That Ended In Tragedy

"America's Next Top Model" contestants have even less privacy than you might think while they're on the show, but this often carries on after the cameras have stopped filming, too. Angelea Preston tried her luck on two cycles and was eliminated both times, but she won the "All Stars" season in 2011. It should've been a life-changing moment for Preston. She told Bustle in 2022, "I hugged the other girls, but at the same time I was like, 'Bye, y'all! Peace out! Y'all can go! I just won, and my life is about to start!'" However, Preston's joy was short-lived when her title was revoked. When the final aired, Tyra Banks announced that Preston was eliminated under "unusual circumstances," but didn't elaborate. Lisa D'Amato was given the crown and the prizes that should've been going to Preston.

During her time after her initial stints on the show, Preston unwittingly fell into escorting when she met a man on the street. In the same interview with Bustle, she claimed she was naive and didn't initially realize what was happening until it was too late. When she was contacted about appearing on "America's Next Top Model: All Stars," she spoke with producer Michelle Mock. "To my understanding, she knew [about the escorting], but she wasn't going to say anything to anyone else," Preston explained. "It was going to be our little secret."

A few weeks after Preston won the show, other producers asked her about her past, before taking back the crown. In one last bid to try and tackle what she felt was an injustice, Preston filed a lawsuit against the show claiming she was mistreated on set and should've been the rightful winner. She ultimately dropped the suit in 2018. "I realized I wasn't going to win," Preston told Bustle. "I didn't get any money from it. The only good thing that happened [was that] people knew I was the winner."

