Did Brad Pitt Get A Facelift? Inside The Rumors
Brad Pitt continues to go through stunning transformations even in his 60s. But what fans might have never known about the Oscar-winner is that he could've gone under the knife, if a few cosmetic experts are to be believed. Dr. Jonny Betteridge is one medical professional who credited tastefully done cosmetic surgery for Pitt's real-life Benjamin Button disease. Specifically, he theorized that a subtle facelift was the source of his eternal youth. Betteridge compared the "Fight Club" star's 2020 look to a 2023 appearance he made at a Wimbledon game.
Betteridge believed that his face looked smoother at the game than it did several years prior, and he claimed there was a small scar around Pitt's earlobe indicative of a facelift procedure. "This is the classic appearance of a facelift scar," Betteridge said on Instagram in January 2024 after pointing at the evidence. "During the procedure, the skin around it is raised, which can change the shape and position of the earlobes." In an interview with The Sun, Betteridge also estimated Pitt's rumored facelift may have cost over £100,000, which would be chump change thanks to Pitt's lavish life and massive net worth.
What have others said about Brad Pitt's rumored plastic surgery?
There are other medical professionals who might agree with Dr. Jonny Betteridge's assessment of Brad Pitt's looks. Dr. Arun Narang is one of them. Narang also felt the facelift scar that Betteridge pointed to gave away the procedure. "Those who have facelifts will have a scar there because that is where the skin is pulled tighter. Pitt has that scar, which convinces me he has had work done. You can hide a surgery if you want to," Narang said in a January 2024 interview with The Mirror.
People have wondered about Pitt's fresh-faced looks even before Betteridge posted his facelift theory video. In 2020, Dr. Costas Papageorgiou spoke with GQ and believed Pitt's youthfulness could've been attributed to good old-fashioned skincare. "Brad truly looks after himself. He's not trying to look younger, but looks the healthiest version of himself," Papageorgiou said. "Brad also appears to have protected his face and neck from the sun to preserve skin elasticity, inflammation and redness." At the time, Papageorgiou didn't think Pitt showed signs of cosmetic procedures, like Botox, or surgeries. The doctor praised Pitt for seemingly resisting invasive cosmetic enhancements to age gracefully, especially noting how easy it was to botch plastic surgery. "There is a very fine line to how you can achieve 'noticeable-yet-not-noticeable' results," Papageorgiou said. "The challenge is in defining and defending this line at all times."
As of writing, Pitt has yet to say anything about the plastic and cosmetic surgery speculation — and he will likely keep fans guessing.