Did Brad Pitt Get A Facelift? Inside The Rumors

There are other medical professionals who might agree with Dr. Jonny Betteridge's assessment of Brad Pitt's looks. Dr. Arun Narang is one of them. Narang also felt the facelift scar that Betteridge pointed to gave away the procedure. "Those who have facelifts will have a scar there because that is where the skin is pulled tighter. Pitt has that scar, which convinces me he has had work done. You can hide a surgery if you want to," Narang said in a January 2024 interview with The Mirror.

People have wondered about Pitt's fresh-faced looks even before Betteridge posted his facelift theory video. In 2020, Dr. Costas Papageorgiou spoke with GQ and believed Pitt's youthfulness could've been attributed to good old-fashioned skincare. "Brad truly looks after himself. He's not trying to look younger, but looks the healthiest version of himself," Papageorgiou said. "Brad also appears to have protected his face and neck from the sun to preserve skin elasticity, inflammation and redness." At the time, Papageorgiou didn't think Pitt showed signs of cosmetic procedures, like Botox, or surgeries. The doctor praised Pitt for seemingly resisting invasive cosmetic enhancements to age gracefully, especially noting how easy it was to botch plastic surgery. "There is a very fine line to how you can achieve 'noticeable-yet-not-noticeable' results," Papageorgiou said. "The challenge is in defining and defending this line at all times."

As of writing, Pitt has yet to say anything about the plastic and cosmetic surgery speculation — and he will likely keep fans guessing.