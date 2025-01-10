Why You Don't Hear About Liv Tyler Anymore

There was a time when actress Liv Tyler seemed well on her way to becoming a household name. She starred in numerous high-profile projects, including some of the biggest blockbuster franchises in all of Hollywood — from "The Lord of the Rings" to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tyler still acts, of course, but over time, her big-name roles became fewer and farther between. It's enough to make anyone who followed her earlier work wonder what exactly happened and why they don't hear from her much anymore.

Advertisement

Tyler is someone who has never blindly worshipped at the altar of Hollywood. In fact, even before she decided to take a step back from acting, she was always willing to criticize the sexism and ageism she has both seen and experienced within the film industry. "When you're in your teens or 20s, there is an abundance of ingénue parts which are exciting to play," Tyler said in a 2015 interview with More magazine when she was about 38 years old (via El País English). "But at [my age], you're usually the wife or the girlfriend — a sort of second-class citizen," More than that, however, another reason Tyler seems to keep her acting career at arm's length is that her priorities simply lie elsewhere these days — both figuratively and literally. After all, fame comes and goes, but family is forever. And raising her family has often placed Tyler an ocean away from the glitz and glamor of Hollywood.

Advertisement