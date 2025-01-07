Meredith Vieira's Husband, Richard Cohen, Dead At 76

Richard Cohen, husband of journalist and TV host Meredith Vieira, passed away on Christmas Eve 2024. He lived with multiple sclerosis (MS) for over 50 years and survived two bouts with colon cancer in 1999 and 2000.

Hoda Kotb announced his passing on January 7, 2025, on "Today," the morning show that Viera co-hosted from 2006 to 2011. She explained Cohen was "surrounded by his family and love" at the time of his passing (via People). According to Kotb, Vieria and their children were worried about Cohen potentially passing around Thanksgiving of last year. "Instead, they got a glorious month with their dad," Kotb said. His obituary in The Hudson Independent revealed that Cohen had been battling pneumonia for two months prior to his passing and that he died peacefully.

Like his wife, Cohen was a respected journalist himself. He was a senior producer at CBS News and would also write op-eds for outlets like The New York Times. He's survived by Vieira and their three children, Lily, Benjamin, and Gabriel, the last of whom followed in his parents' footsteps and is a reporter for CNN.

