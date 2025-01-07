Trump And Elon Musk's Bromance May Be Going Down In Flames Quicker Than We Thought

Elon Musk has been by President-elect Donald Trump's side so much -– even more so than Vice President-elect JD Vance, it seems -– that some democrats have deemed him "President Musk," which Trump is not happy about. It "definitely bothers him," according to Maggie Haberman. Democrat representative Ami Bera pondered what's next for "President" Musk and President-elect Trump, saying, "What we learned from former President Trump is that he doesn't want to share the spotlight with anyone, so what does that look like?" (via The Hill).

Advertisement

Haberman wasn't the first source to point out Trump's frustrations with Musk. "100 percent Trump is annoyed. There's a Chinese saying: 'Two tigers cannot live on one mountaintop,'" a Trump insider told Mediaite in December 2024. Another source said, "Someone that is around that much and having influence would be a bother. I mean, [Musk] came in, gave a boatload of money, and wants to take over the place."

As he is always one to share how he feels, Trump addressed the chatter around Musk at an event in early December. "He's not going to be president, that I can tell you," Trump said (via Mediaite). While that's true -– and Trump himself pointed to Musk having been born in South Africa disqualifying him from running for the presidency -– nothing's currently stopping Musk's large influence on the Trump administration. Not even Trump himself.

Advertisement