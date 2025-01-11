The Meanings Behind Pippa Middleton's Kid's Names
Celebrity baby names often spark curiosity, with some pushing boundaries while others embrace tradition. Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, has opted for the latter, choosing elegant names that are steeped in royal history and personal sentiment.
Middleton first captured global attention as a bridesmaid at her sister's royal wedding to Prince William in 2011. She made headlines again in 2017 when she married James Matthews, a race car driver turned hedge fund manager. Together, the couple have gone on to welcome three children: Arthur Michael William Matthews, Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews, and Rose Louise Victoria Matthews.
Although not directly part of the royal family, their children's names sure do align with royal traditions, reflecting the family's close ties to the monarchy. These names also seem to thoughtfully pay tribute to the children's own lineage. Let's take a closer look to understand the significance of these sweet and presumably carefully chosen names.
Arthur Michael William Matthews' name is a tribute to a late relative
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' first child, Arthur Michael William Matthews, was born on October 15, 2018. The name Arthur, of course, calls to mind the British legend of King Arthur of Camelot. What's more, it happens to be a relatively common middle name for members of the British monarchy; King George VI, King Charles III, and Prince William all have Arthur as a middle name.
Speaking of middle names, Arthur's first middle name, Michael, is believed to be a tribute to two family members. The first being Pippa's father, Michael Middleton. The other is James' younger brother, Michael Matthews, who tragically passed away while trying to summit Mount Everest in 1999. And as for Arthur's second middle name? We can't say for certain, but William sure seems to be a reference to Prince William, his very royal uncle who happens to be next in line for the throne.
Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews' name honors women in the family
In March 2021, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews welcomed their second child, Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews. The name Grace comes from a Latin word that means "blessing."
Elizabeth, a name steeped in royal tradition, could be a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history. It is also a nod to many members of Grace's family. As Pippa's great-aunt once told the Daily Mail, "The name has been in my family for generations and is very important to us." Pippa and Princess Catherine's great-grandmother was called Elizabeth Lily Harrison. What's more, Grace shares this middle name with her maternal grandmother, Carol Elizabeth Middleton; her aunt, Princess Catherine; and her cousin, Princess Charlotte.
Grace's second middle name, Jane, honors James' mother, Jane Matthews. Once again, this thoughtful choice highlights the couple's dedication to honoring the matriarchs in their respective families. By combining these names, Pippa and James pay homage to the royal family while also celebrating their own lineage.
Rose Louise Victoria Matthews has quite the powerful name
In June 2022, Pippa Middleton gave birth to her third child, Rose Louise Victoria Matthews. Her first name couldn't be more fitting: The birth flower for the month of June is a rose.
Her first middle name, Louise, means "famous warrior" in French. It also happens to be another moniker that runs in the family: Prince William and Princess Catherine's third child, Prince Louis, was given the masculine version of the name. Rose's second middle name, Victoria, means "victory" in Latin. The name could also be a reference to Queen Victoria.
When it came time to name all three of their children, Middleton and James seemed to have struck a balance between family traditions and royal homage. As a result, these names not only reinforce the family's British heritage but also celebrate their unique place within the broader royal family. And of course, there's no shortage of regal charm.