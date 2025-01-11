The Major Studio David Bromstad Used To Work For & Why He Left

Though working for the Mouse House in a creative field might seem like a golden opportunity for many aspiring artists and designers, it became a drag for Bromstad after some time. Though he initially desiring to be an animator, he instead served in creative roles in merchandising and sculptures within the company. While it might not have been what he once intended, Bromstead was allowed to flex his creative chops painting murals and building props and headboards for children's rooms in model homes. These jobs subsequently sparked a new passion in him for home design. "That's where I learned the basis of perfection with Disney," he told The List in July 2021. "And that's where my true artistic training started." Thus, the HGTV star many fans know and love today was born.

He no longer works for Disney, but his passion for the company and its art still lives on in other ways. In his interview with The List, he professed his love for Disney parks, especially those in Florida. He also has an unmistakable "Cinderella" castle tattoo on his thigh which he shared with his Instagram followers in May 2019, as well as a standout Mickey Mouse design on his shoulder he showed off in March of that same year. While some say you shouldn't meet your heroes, it's clear Bromstad wasn't meant to work for his and is better off enjoying it as a casual fan, rather than an employee. However, HGTV fans can thank Disney for inspiring the beloved star to follow the career path on which he's since thrived.

