Nelly Furtado Is Stunning In Makeup-Free Ode To Embracing Body Neutrality

Nelly Furtado is starting 2025 with a self-confidence boost! The "Maneater" singer took to Instagram to pose in the mirror donning an electric orange bikini, showing off all of her good sides.

The performer chose to go sans makeup. She began by writing, "HAVE A BODY NEUTRAL 2025, 😉, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, LOVE WITH EVERY INCH OF YOUR HEART ♥️THANKS FOR ALL THE MEMORIES THIS YEAR 🙏🏼." Furtado then slipped into a more serious tone as she gave readers insight into what 2024 had in store for her. "This year I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way, while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self-love and genuine confidence from within." While she expressed gratitude for the highlights of her year, she also noted the troughs, as she claimed she had to "pursue some legal action" against solicitors who were trying to sell products based around her; then she denied any rumors about her going under the knife, revealing that she's only gotten veneers.

Advertisement

Upon explaining herself, Furtado also expressed her newfound confidence in her quirks, and she encouraged her followers to follow her lead. "My New Year's message for 2025, is express yourself freely, celebrate your individuality, and know that it's perfectly OK to be OK with what you see in the mirror, and it's also OK to want something different."