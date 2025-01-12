Tragic Details About Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird

The third of June Shannon's four daughters, Lauryn grew up believing that her father was Mark McDaniel, who is also the father of oldest sister Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell. "Since two months to almost six years, she knew nobody but him," June told Entertainment Tonight in 2014. The two never had a typical relationship; McDaniel was convicted of child molestation — his victim was Anna — and served 10 years in prison. At some point, June confessed to Lauryn that McDaniel actually wasn't her biological father. She arranged for the two of them to meet shortly after his release so Lauryn could ask him the questions that had been troubling her for years. "It was a conversation that she wanted her answers: what happened, why did he leave, you know, if he was her real father," Shannon told the outlet. "He admitted to her, no. I had already told her that but, you know, she wanted to hear from both sides of the story."

Mama June also revealed to ET that Lauryn's real dad was Michael Anthony Ford, also the father of her second daughter, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon. But this is hardly a happy-ending situation: Ford is also a convicted sex offender whose victims were minors. "Jessica and Pumpkin have the same dad, but Jessica's dad has had nothing to do with her over the years," June said.

The father figure who was most prominent in the girls' life growing up was June's ex Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, the father of Alana. He was one of the featured cast in "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," where he joined in the family antics. However, once he and June parted ways, Thompson opted to stay out of the picture altogether. "Honestly, I'm unaware of how he's doing at all," Lauryn told People in 2023. "We literally have no type of communication. Neither does Alana."

