Who Is Billy Bob Thornton's Wife, Connie?

When it comes to love and heartbreak, Billy Bob Thornton has been through it all. However, he seems to have finally found his person with Connie Angland, whom he's been with since 2003. The couple took their time together before getting married in 2014, and are still going strong.

Usually private about his life with Angland, Thornton brought his wife as his date to the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. He was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his work on the hit Paramount+ series "Landman." Though he lost the award to "Shōgun" star Hiroyuki Sanada, Thornton still looked like the king of the night with Angland there. They are definitely a celebrity couple who have aged gracefully.

Angland has been by Thornton's side through the good and the bad— even when her husband reads the comment boards and internalizes negative remarks, and she has to remind him of his achievements and value as a performer (via GQ). Angland used to work in the industry behind the scenes, doing special effects for major films, such as the first two "Men in Black" movies, "Planet of the Apes," and even "Big Momma's House." In 2012, she had a small uncredited role in Thornton's period drama "Jayne Mansfield's Car," in which he starred, directed, and co-wrote.

