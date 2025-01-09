Who Is Billy Bob Thornton's Wife, Connie?
When it comes to love and heartbreak, Billy Bob Thornton has been through it all. However, he seems to have finally found his person with Connie Angland, whom he's been with since 2003. The couple took their time together before getting married in 2014, and are still going strong.
Usually private about his life with Angland, Thornton brought his wife as his date to the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. He was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his work on the hit Paramount+ series "Landman." Though he lost the award to "Shōgun" star Hiroyuki Sanada, Thornton still looked like the king of the night with Angland there. They are definitely a celebrity couple who have aged gracefully.
Angland has been by Thornton's side through the good and the bad— even when her husband reads the comment boards and internalizes negative remarks, and she has to remind him of his achievements and value as a performer (via GQ). Angland used to work in the industry behind the scenes, doing special effects for major films, such as the first two "Men in Black" movies, "Planet of the Apes," and even "Big Momma's House." In 2012, she had a small uncredited role in Thornton's period drama "Jayne Mansfield's Car," in which he starred, directed, and co-wrote.
Connie Angland is Thornton's sixth wife
Before Billy Bob Thornton married Connie Angland, he was married to five other women: Melissa Lee Gatlin, Toni Lawrence, Cynda Williams, Pietra Dawn Cherniak, and Angelina Jolie. Notably, his first marriage lasted from 1978 to 1980, and his marriage to Jolie was from 2000 to 2003. He even infamously dated "Jurassic Park" star Laura Dern for a bit — while secretly getting married to Jolie. Not long after Thornton split from Jolie, he met Angland.
Thornton is well aware of how chaotic his being married six times is — especially when he's been with Angland longer than all his previous five marriages lasted combined. He discussed his multiple nuptials on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in November 2024 and how creeped out he felt when he read an online article about people in Hollywood who have been married the most. "I was the only person who was alive on it," he revealed. Some other celebs who made the list were Mickey Rooney and Elizabeth Taylor.
She met Thornton on a movie set
Also during that interview on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Billy Bob Thornton confirmed to host Drew Barrymore that he did meet his future sixth wife on the set of "Bad Santa," a raunchy Christmas comedy that came out in 2023. "We met at a time when I needed somebody to meet me because I was going through kind of a 'lost weekend,'" Thornton candidly said while chuckling. He then shared that Connie Angland's sister, Carrie Angland, was a makeup artist for the film.
Carrie apparently played matchmaker for her co-worker and sister, because she told Thornton he should meet Connie when she comes to visit. She felt like they would hit it off, and they did. "We were together within probably a couple of months," he said. "She kind of drug me out of the gutter, which was awesome." Clearly, they were a perfect match, since they're still going strong all these years later.
Connie Angland and Thornton share a daughter
While Billy Bob Thornton has four children — Amanda Brumfield, William Thornton, Harry Thornton, and Bella Thornton — Bella is Connie Angland's only child. Bella was born in 2004 and hasn't seemed to follow in her father's footsteps, choosing more so to avoid the spotlight. However, she's attended events with her parents over the years, including the premiere of "Finding Dory" and the VIP opening of Universal Studios Hollywood's "Wizarding World of Harry Potter." Connie was by her daughter's side at these events.
According to the "Landman" star, he and Connie actually got married for their daughter. He shared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2015 that, at the time, he'd been with Connie for 12 years and Bella was 11 years old. "Because after a while, it was like, 'Why aren't my mommy and daddy married after 12 years?'" he said. The actor also shared that he waited so long to marry Connie because he had a track record of short marriages and basically didn't want to risk their relationship. They ended up getting married in their front yard and were able to keep it quiet from the public until they decided to share the news.