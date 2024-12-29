14 Celebrity Couples Who Have Aged Gracefully
In an industry where short celebrity marriages and fleeting romances are all too common, long-term partnerships are rare occurrences. When a celebrity relationship does successfully stand the test of time and age, it sets a whole new standard of love to aspire toward — complete with silver-streaked hair, wrinkles of wisdom, and a promise of growing old together. There are several such celebrity pairs whose star power goes beyond bringing the dreamiest fantasies of Hollywood to life. Off-screen, they are showing the world how to age with sophistication, in the face of an ageist industry known for phasing its denizens out of style once they exceed their shelf life.
For many celebrities, the act of accepting their changing bodies is hardly a brave one. As Kate Winslet told Parade, "It comes with a sense of settling into yourself and really being okay with everything ... You've just got one life. You've just got to get on with it. Can't get hung up on that stuff." To the average person, it may not seem like an extraordinary achievement to be comfortable in your aging skin. But to go through the motions of celebrity status that the world deems common property and open to judgment — all while reckoning with the complexities of fame, privacy, and mortality — has got to count for something. Here are 14 celebrity couples who have aged gracefully despite it all, with their better halves by their side.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
Over their decades-long marriage, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been through great highs and very intense lows — from serious health diagnoses to a separation period — but in the end, they have always found their way back to each other. "The constant is love and respect. We've never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other's company," Zeta-Jones told the Wall Street Journal Magazine. No lie there, considering that Douglas and Zeta-Jones have kept their spicy golf-playing traditions and the joy of their joint birthday celebrations alive for so long.
That's also probably why aging seems to have had little to no effect on Zeta-Jones, who once revealed the ultimate secret to her beauty: "I think happiness is the best tonic for keeping us youthful. Being happy with who you are inside radiates on the outside" she told Mumsnet (via E! News). Drinking water and applying argan oil has helped too. As for Douglas, his 80s are turning out to be just another number, as he continues to wow fans with his agelessness during each public appearance, rare as it may be.
Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig
Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig are one of Hollywood's hottest couples — and not solely by virtue of their eternally good looks. Backed by their respective legacies that span the fantastic worlds of "The Mummy" and the "James Bond" series, the actors have never gone out of style in films, remaining as committed to their filmographies as they are to their very private marriage. Tough as it may seem to be as famous as them and still remain exclusive, Weisz told More magazine that it was a privilege granted by age. "One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don't have to share everything," she said (via ABC News).
Weisz and Craig don't look a day over 50 (which they both are) and every joint public appearance they make, however rarely, are so glamorous that they leave the internet always wanting more. But besides the wisdom, along with the overhanging reminder of mortality it carries, Weisz doesn't dwell too much on the physical realities of aging. "If you start thinking like that, you've opened the box to anxiety, and anxiety is the enemy of grace," she told More (via Extra). "Invest all that energy in something else, and you won't care so much."
Elton John and David Furnish
Elton John is in his 70s and may have candidly reflected on his mortality — "I don't know how much time I have left," he said in the 2024 documentary "Elton John: Never Too Late" — but there's no denying just how iconically he is aging. While he has all but retired from his career as one of the world's most celebrated showmen, John remains an enduring figure in music, fashion, and charisma (or rizz, as the internet calls it today) — all with his husband David Furnish standing firm by his side for over 30 years.
The pair met at a party in 1993 and, notwithstanding the 15-year age gap between them, hit it off immediately. Furnish — no less of a fashion icon himself, exalted by GQ as one of Britain's best-dressed men — has said that honesty is the glue that has kept the couple together for so many years. "We've always talked very openly about our feelings and when we've had challenges and things we have to overcome, we always talk it out," Furnish told People. Although Elton John's many health issues and advancing age hang low over his domestic life with Furnish and their two sons, the singer has said he is committed to relishing it for as long as he can.
George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Little needs to be said about Amal and George Clooney's relationship, which routinely earns the praise it deserves in the media at large. The suave duo has been together for over a decade, with a chance meeting in 2013 escalating into a romance for the ages. Thank the stars that aligned that fine day in Lake Como when they crossed paths because what a charming couple they make — and they are aging just as gracefully as their love.
Clooney is senior to his human rights lawyer wife by 17 years and, while such an age chasm might ordinarily stand to create an imbalance in a marriage, the celebrity pair knows how to navigate it with trademark sophistication. "When you're 61, which apparently I am ... As you get older, you're kind of looking at things a little differently," the "Ocean's Eleven" star told E! News in 2022, revealing that he had never argued with his wife. So, even as age catches up with the timeless star — whose joints have begun to develop arthritis — the wisdom it is bringing along is translating into one of Hollywood's most graceful marriages.
Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington
Denzel and Pauletta Washington's decades-long relationship is the stuff Hollywood romances are made of. Married for four decades and counting — after first meeting on the sets of the television film "Wilma" — they share a love that only seems to be getting stronger with each passing year, even though the public may be unbeknownst to the full trajectory of it. "As you climb, you grow deeper in the foundation, so it makes our foundation deeper," Pauletta told The Root, emphasizing the part spirituality has played in keeping things between them intact.
While Denzel's status as a film legend for the ages needs no elaboration, Pauletta's creativity has only re-emerged from the shadows in recent years — with work on "She's Gotta Have It" and "Genius: Aretha Franklin" — after her years-long hiatus to build a marriage and home with Denzel.
Denzel has consistently credited his wife for doing the "heavy-lifting" in their marriage, telling People that his role in the dynamic is far simpler. "I do what I'm told. I keep my mouth shut," he said. His charm seems to have served him well; when he was named the Sexiest Man Alive at Every Age by the magazine in 2024, Pauletta didn't skip a beat in agreeing with her husband's title.
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem may be one of the most private couples in showbiz, but the elegance with which they are aging is no secret. The Spanish stars are still as, if not more, good-looking and in love as they were when they linked up during the filming of "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" back in 2007. A set of red-hot stills Cruz clicked of her husband going about his day — brushing his teeth, brewing coffee, playing with their dog, taking a shower — for the Gentleman's Journal was photographic evidence of the spark that continues to heat up their romance.
The aging process is clearly working in Cruz and Bardem's physical favor but has also imparted a tenor of graceful maturity to their outlook toward life. Cruz, who is in her 50s and younger than her husband by five years, gushed to Elle about hitting her half-century milestone in 2024. "It's a huge, beautiful thing, and I really want to celebrate that with all my friends. It means I'm here and I'm healthy, and it's a reason to have a party." We couldn't agree more.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest
Jamie Lee Curtis has been credited with subverting traditional gender stereotypes on screen with her portrayal of empowered female characters back in the late '70s and early '80s. In 1984, several years after her film debut, she spotted Christopher Guest between the pages of a Rolling Stone magazine and declared that she would marry him. Her utterance came to life just six months later — and the rest is history. The "Halloween" scream queen has been happily married to her actor husband for over 40 years in what has been one of the longest Hollywood marriages in recent times.
As their white hair and wrinkles grow with age, their partnership is getting stronger too, thanks to some secret ingredients Curtis spilled to Entertainment Tonight. "Perseverance, patience, gentleness, and a really good dose of hatred," the actor teased. She reiterated the importance of sticking through the good and not-so-good moments that come with the mixed bag of marriage. Now in her 70s, Curtis is as spunky and real as ever but also much wiser as the years wear on. Besides the comfort in her relationship with Guest, Curtis has also managed to find peace within herself, dishing her "old lady" advice to E! News on the 2023 Oscars red carpet: "This is a perfect moment right now, call off the search. Just relax."
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
As one of Hollywood's most down-to-earth celebrities, there is much that endears Tom Hanks to the world. A major aspect of his everyman persona that people particularly delight in is his marriage to fellow actor Rita Wilson. After first meeting on the 1980 sitcom "Bosom Buddies" — which also gave Hanks his showbiz breakthrough — the pair eventually fell in love and tied the knot in 1988, thereby giving the film industry one of its most beloved love stories. We're more than happy to report that their everlasting romance is, unsurprisingly, still going strong more than three decades later.
Age has done little to dull Hanks and Wilson's steady partnership. If anything, it has only brought the couple closer, keeping them together through relentless periods of work and some major health struggles. Showing up for each other with grace has been a defining factor in their dynamic, as has the idea of being happy for each other's successes, which Wilson identified as the newfangled concept of "freudenfreude" to People in 2022. Besides these more meditative reflections, Wilson and Hanks are forever generous in talking about just how attracted they still are to each other.
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith's 30-year romance is the stuff of fairytales, and it's only getting more magical by the day. The duo — who met by chance at a party in Mexico back in 1994 — are still madly head-over-heels for each other and, in the face of advancing age, seem to be leaning on their partnership more than ever. "To watch each other change ... whatever it may be, the hair, the waist. But it's the love in the heart," Brosnan told Fox News, calling the process of aging with Smith a "spiritual journey."
Brosnan's silver fox status has endured well into his senior years and, in the words of Smith, "like a fine wine, he's aging beautifully" (via People). Even in his 70s, Hollywood's 007 debonair continues to make hearts race. He only has eyes for one woman though, for whom his love shines through beyond the world's judgment. The physical transformation that Smith, who turned 60 in 2023, has undergone with age has served as gossip fodder across tabloids and social media for years. But with undying support from Brosnan — who declared to Vogue, "I love my wife's curves" — the ever-elegant Smith has managed to keep her head above all the trolling with dignity.
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Much of Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's marriage might be concealed from the public eye but one wouldn't have to encroach the couple's privacy to know that they are aging beautifully in each other's company. "It doesn't factor into our relationship at all," Flockhart told Hello! of the 22-year age gap between the celebrity pair back in 2003, a year after they first crossed paths at the Golden Globes. The "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" legend was touching 60 (and separated from his second wife Melissa Mathison) at the time.
Now in his 80s, Ford leans on his ladylove more than ever. As he said in a tearjerking speech at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, "I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support. And I need a lot of support." Aside from Ford's near-death plane crash in 2015, the two seem to have held together rather peacefully for over two decades, sharing an idyllic domestic life at their ranch in Wyoming, while also independently pursuing their acting careers. Flockhart refuses to indulge Ford's passion for vintage aircrafts anymore, though.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
Few Hollywood couples look as ageless as Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick do. Both youth icons of their day — Broderick defining teen rebellion for a whole generation in 1986 with "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and Parker revolutionizing pop culture as Carrie Bradshaw in 1998's "Sex and The City" — the pair still appear as fresh-faced as they first did when their relationship began in the 1990s. Believe it or not, there are no knives or needles involved. As a 58-year-old Parker attested to British Vogue in 2023, "I don't do Botox because I need my eyebrows to function as an actor. Also, my husband would be like, 'Huh?'"
Meanwhile her husband's face, as boyish as ever, gives nothing away — neither his age (62 at the time of this writing) nor his private affairs. Little is known about Broderick's domestic life with Parker, who is more inclined to gush about their marriage in interviews. "Once you start talking about your relationship and your feelings in public you're in trouble," Broderick told The Guardian. The Broadway stage, where they have co-starred on multiple occasions, is one of the only few places where the world can glimpse Parker and Broderick's sizzling chemistry.
Kate Winslet and Edward Abel Smith
Kate Winslet may share one of the most private marriages in showbiz with Edward Abel Smith, but it hasn't obstructed from view the elegance with which the two have sailed through life together — even during the course of Smith's Ned Rocknroll phase. The pair has been married since 2012, sharing a supportive partnership that leaves room for one of them to experiment with wild names and the other to experiment with acting. "He's the super hot, superhuman, stay-at-home dad," Winslet gushed to The New York Times, saying that despite his dyslexia, Smith did line readings with her to help her prepare for roles.
Both Winslet and Smith, who are in their late 40s, seem to share a zest for life that is only growing as time passes. Age has not deterred Smith from adventuring with his looks and growing out his hair, so long as it makes him look like "an ocean warrior," according to Winslet, who is meanwhile enjoying her naturally changing appearance, as she told The Times. "Women get more beautiful as they get older, for sure, because our faces become more of a part of who we are," she told Harper's Bazaar when talking about embracing wrinkles and beauty that transcends physicality.
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have been married since 1995, and the one mantra that has kept them glued together for three decades is introspection. "We both get one ingredient in life, which is so important, that if something goes wrong, you look at yourself knowing and trusting the other person is looking at [themselves], which is what allows you to grow," Danson told Us Weekly, before exalting his wife with an extraordinary compliment: "If I could be a woman, I'd be her."
Danson, who featured in People's Sexiest Man Alive issue in 2018, has gained a wide fanbase for himself with his sharp looks on television. But for Steenburgen — whose youthfulness has carried over from "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" all those years ago to now, in her 70s — it is Danson's kindness that stands out most. She gushed to the magazine about how their love was taking on a more profound quality as the years wore on and the big little ways Danson continues to show up for her. "I would literally sign up for 100 more lifetimes with him," Steenburgen told People.
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are living proof that growing old is just another adventure 'round the corner. Going strong with over 35 years of marriage behind them, they make up one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood — a journey they have covered with a little bit of luck, a whole lot of humor, and an Instagram brimming with fun. Theirs is a classic Hollywood love story of actors falling in love with their on-screen love interests, and since "Lemon Sky" in 1988, Bacon and Sedgwick have been pretty much inseparable.
Much to the delight of millions of fans on social media — who are witnessing them age "as well as a fine whiskey" (via Instagram) — the passage of time has hardly put a damper on Bacon and Sedgwick's high spirits. The pair still lean into their shared joys of dancing, fooling around, and just generally making each other laugh. "The challenge is knowing that one of us will be alone one day," Sedgwick told Today, reckoning with the inevitability of life. "So, today is the day that you're going to remember that and do something different. Just cherish."