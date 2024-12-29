In an industry where short celebrity marriages and fleeting romances are all too common, long-term partnerships are rare occurrences. When a celebrity relationship does successfully stand the test of time and age, it sets a whole new standard of love to aspire toward — complete with silver-streaked hair, wrinkles of wisdom, and a promise of growing old together. There are several such celebrity pairs whose star power goes beyond bringing the dreamiest fantasies of Hollywood to life. Off-screen, they are showing the world how to age with sophistication, in the face of an ageist industry known for phasing its denizens out of style once they exceed their shelf life.

For many celebrities, the act of accepting their changing bodies is hardly a brave one. As Kate Winslet told Parade, "It comes with a sense of settling into yourself and really being okay with everything ... You've just got one life. You've just got to get on with it. Can't get hung up on that stuff." To the average person, it may not seem like an extraordinary achievement to be comfortable in your aging skin. But to go through the motions of celebrity status that the world deems common property and open to judgment — all while reckoning with the complexities of fame, privacy, and mortality — has got to count for something. Here are 14 celebrity couples who have aged gracefully despite it all, with their better halves by their side.

