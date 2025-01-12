Meet Ray Romano's Four Kids

Ray Romano learned from his father Al Romano's shortcomings how to be a better parent to his four kids. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in 2023, the iconic comedian and actor disclosed that Al was often unable to speak about his emotions freely or to express his love for his kids because his own father abandoned their family when he was only two. Although his father's lack of emotional expression played a huge part in the person he became, Ray ultimately vowed to change himself for the better for his kids.

However, the "Everybody Loves Raymond" star admitted that despite his best efforts, he still believed he could've done better, saying, "I wish I was not that guy who feels uncomfortable expressing their emotions to their children and being able to have those open talks." Ray's fatherhood journey started in 1990 when he welcomed Alexandra "Ally" Romano with his wife, Anna Romano. In the following years, the couple became parents to identical twins Matthew and Gregory Romano and their youngest, Joseph Romano.

As his kids grew up, they all started following their passions. However, when People asked Ray for his thoughts on his children following in his footsteps someday he joked that he would have to self-medicate just to cope with the idea. The legendary comedian also candidly detailed some of his reservations about it, confessing, "It's a little stressful to be honest with you because I know the business and I know even people that have 'it' don't get it." Still, despite everything, Ray couldn't be prouder of his four kids.

