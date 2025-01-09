Kate Middleton Cuts A Casual Figure In William's Birthday Post & It's Giving Meghan Markle

To celebrate his beloved wife Kate Middleton on her 43rd birthday, Prince William shared a heartfelt social media post expressing the pride and love he feels for her, especially given the events of the past year. "To the most incredible wife and mother," he wrote on Instagram on January 9, 2024. "The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W." While knowledge of the Princess of Wales' birthday might have followers of the royal family reminiscing about her life and recalling their favorite memories of her, others who saw the post might have been reminded of another royal instead.

Some observers may notice that rather than her usual preppy attire, Kate instead chose to wear a humbler number, which included a cozy-looking checkered scarf, a simple collared white shirt, a black blazer, and blue jeans. Though it's nice to see Kate, who's reportedly staying lowkey in 2025, shedding the formal wear for a more comfortable, down-to-earth outfit, her clothing seems somewhat uncharacteristic for the Princess of Wales, given she's often depicted on her and Williams's official Instagram in a more professional manner. Her casual garb also called back to another, albeit less favorable, member of the royal family with whom she's feuded: Her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

