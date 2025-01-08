Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Staying Lowkey In 2025 (& We Bet Meghan Markle Is Grateful)

With Meghan Markle's new Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," just days away from its premiere, it seems she's destined to savor the spotlight. She reportedly doesn't have to worry about being overshadowed by her sister-in-law. Catherine, Princess of Wales famously disappeared from the public eye in 2024, ultimately revealing in March that she was undergoing cancer treatment. Kate Middleton is heading into 2025 cancer-free, but that doesn't mean her role in the limelight is going back to normal.

Insiders told the Daily Mail that while she may be in better health than she was when she first took leave from the public eye, her royal duties have been forever changed. While many royal fans likely expected to see 2025 bring about Kate's return, a source said, "There is no huge reset button that's going to be hit in January." Instead, they say, "What we will actually see is a slow continuation of the Princess balancing her recovery and her public-facing duties." So, while Meghan is clearly itching for a return to public-facing work, Kate is apparently looking for the opposite. And, amidst the reported ongoing feud between the sisters-in-law, not needing to share the spotlight with Kate is almost surely positive for Meghan.

