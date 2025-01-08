Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Staying Lowkey In 2025 (& We Bet Meghan Markle Is Grateful)
With Meghan Markle's new Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," just days away from its premiere, it seems she's destined to savor the spotlight. She reportedly doesn't have to worry about being overshadowed by her sister-in-law. Catherine, Princess of Wales famously disappeared from the public eye in 2024, ultimately revealing in March that she was undergoing cancer treatment. Kate Middleton is heading into 2025 cancer-free, but that doesn't mean her role in the limelight is going back to normal.
Insiders told the Daily Mail that while she may be in better health than she was when she first took leave from the public eye, her royal duties have been forever changed. While many royal fans likely expected to see 2025 bring about Kate's return, a source said, "There is no huge reset button that's going to be hit in January." Instead, they say, "What we will actually see is a slow continuation of the Princess balancing her recovery and her public-facing duties." So, while Meghan is clearly itching for a return to public-facing work, Kate is apparently looking for the opposite. And, amidst the reported ongoing feud between the sisters-in-law, not needing to share the spotlight with Kate is almost surely positive for Meghan.
Kate reportedly doesn't want royal fans expecting to see her at events
It's easy to see why Meghan Markle may be ready for a return to a life in the public eye on her own terms. But, what exactly is keeping Kate Middleton from getting back to her royal duties? A source explained to the Daily Mail, "Cancer impacts on your perspective, and what you have seen in the decisions they have made over the last year is that family and their children continue to be at the center of their universe. Both Their Royal Highnesses have a strong commitment to duty, service and using their platform for good," So, according to the insider, Kate and William, Prince of Wales are currently trying to create a game plan that will allow them to fulfill their royal obligations (albeit on a smaller scale than in the past) and be present parents for their children.
Still, as they reportedly have been since Kate's cancer diagnosis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will take precedence over work. And, as far as Kate is apparently concerned, it's better to assume she won't be attending an event than to assume she'll be there. "It's about pace," a source told the Daily Mail, adding, "I think she would also prefer to confirm only when she is certain she can attend events, rather than get anyone's hopes up and then have to pull out."