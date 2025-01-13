Inside HGTV Twins Lyndsay And Leslie's Marriages
Viewers tune in to watch Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis renovate houses to help their clients sell them in HGTV's "Unsellable Houses." But what also keeps luring fans back to the show is the chemistry between the series' real estate wizards. Lyndsay and Leslie add personality to the show with their banter and wholesome sisterhood.
The only bond that might be even close to theirs may be the connection they share with their husbands. Lyndsay is married to Justin Lamb, a man of many hobbies. He was a passionate writer back in the day, but preferred to craft stories using typewriters instead of computers. From what little is known of Leslie's husband, Jacob Davis was an engineer and a facility operations manager at CenturyLink Field. The sisters' lives with their husbands actually share some striking similarities, and here's what we know about the love stories both couples have built over decades.
How did Lyndsay meet her husband Justin?
Lyndsay met her husband, Justin Lamb, while she went to Snohomish High School in Washington. According to Lyndsay, he first proposed to her when they were sitting inside her red Volkswagen, which she affectionately named Fran. They were only 19 years old at the time. Since that moment, the pair have been married for 23 years and built quite a life together in that time. Although they only have one son, Miles Lamb, they also own a dog, Remo, who might as well be one of their kids himself. Additionally, they're apparently as attached to their hometown as they are to themselves. Lyndsay and Justin still haven't left Snohomish after all these years, and she recently showed off a 10-acre cottage that she and her husband moved into. "The house was in rough shape when we bought it," she told HGTV. "But we'd fallen in love with the property."
Even building their home became a family affair, with certain sections tailored to an individual family member's personality. The Lamb estate features a lavish garden, which Lyndsay primarily tends to. Justin has a collection of typewriters, as well as a record player in the living room to vibe to. Their garage is reportedly half Lyndsay's Volkswagen collection and half Justin's man cave. Individually, Lyndsay and Justin don't have to wander away from each other too far to enjoy their hobbies. They have everything they love on their property, including each other.
What Lyndsay Lamb does that drives Jacob Davis crazy
Leslie also met her husband, Jacob Davis, at Snohomish High. And interestingly, Jacob and Lyndsay's husband were even college roommates. Leslie and Jacob have been married for over 20 years, sharing three kids together: Kyler, Cash, and Cole Davis. They also have a dog named Mookie. They're both based out of Snohomish, although they seem a little more private about their home life than Lyndsay and Justin are. Their family seems to be the focus of their lives. "When not working, I love to cheer on our boys Kyler, Cash, and Cole at their sports games," Leslie said on their website, Lamb and Company. "I also love getting involved in our community."
Of course, both Leslie and Lyndsay often bring their families together for even more fun times. "We know this is going to shock you all, but on the weekends we love to hang out together," Leslie said in a blog post. "Our boys, husbands included, love to ride dirt bikes, while we take long walks." As much as everyone in the family gets along, however, there's one small thing about Lyndsay that Jacob can't stand. Lyndsay can snap into renovation mode at any moment, and when she stops by the Davis residence, sometimes Lyndsay can't help but reorganize, much to Jacob's displeasure. "I do it at Leslie's house quite often. It drives her husband crazy," Lyndsay told Herald Net (via Closer Weekly).