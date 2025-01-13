Inside HGTV Twins Lyndsay And Leslie's Marriages

Lyndsay met her husband, Justin Lamb, while she went to Snohomish High School in Washington. According to Lyndsay, he first proposed to her when they were sitting inside her red Volkswagen, which she affectionately named Fran. They were only 19 years old at the time. Since that moment, the pair have been married for 23 years and built quite a life together in that time. Although they only have one son, Miles Lamb, they also own a dog, Remo, who might as well be one of their kids himself. Additionally, they're apparently as attached to their hometown as they are to themselves. Lyndsay and Justin still haven't left Snohomish after all these years, and she recently showed off a 10-acre cottage that she and her husband moved into. "The house was in rough shape when we bought it," she told HGTV. "But we'd fallen in love with the property."

Even building their home became a family affair, with certain sections tailored to an individual family member's personality. The Lamb estate features a lavish garden, which Lyndsay primarily tends to. Justin has a collection of typewriters, as well as a record player in the living room to vibe to. Their garage is reportedly half Lyndsay's Volkswagen collection and half Justin's man cave. Individually, Lyndsay and Justin don't have to wander away from each other too far to enjoy their hobbies. They have everything they love on their property, including each other.