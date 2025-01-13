The Sweet Reason Amy Adams Spent Years Skipping A Full Face Of Makeup In Her Off Time
It might be hard to believe, but one of the untold truths about Amy Adams is that the actress hasn't worn makeup when out in public for quite some time. But it's less of an intentional fashion statement, and more because her daughter, Aviana Le Gallo, convinced her mom to go for a more natural look. "She didn't like me wearing makeup," Adams said in a December 2024 interview with People. And after the sweet words Aviana told Adams, it's easy to see why the "Man of Steel" star couldn't turn down her daughter's advice. "She's like, 'I just want you to look like Mom, not like Amy Adams.' And I was like, 'You got it.' So there were years where I didn't wear makeup wherever we went. I mean, I sneaked some mascara," she said.
Adams once confided that her husband, however, had a different response to her makeup. Darren Le Gallo, who Adams has been married to since 2015, welcomed the idea of Adams putting on makeup since it was such a rarity. "I think in life I don't really wear a lot of makeup, so he sort of sees it as a character. He enjoys me getting dressed up. He says: 'You clean up well,'" Adams told Cosmopolitan in 2013 of her now-husband.
Amy Adams hasn't worn makeup for certain roles too
Amy Adams' daughter isn't the only reason why she's foregone wearing makeup in the past. If a film role calls for it, Adams isn't opposed to toning down the glamor, like she's done for projects such as "The Fighter" and other roles fans might not realize she's played. "I'm OK with wearing no makeup and letting my flaws show if that's what the character is supposed to look like," she told Orange County Register in 2012.
Additionally, the "Nocturnal Animals" star didn't like the idea of trying to be perfect and was proud to be her authentic self, which didn't affect her stunning transformation over the years whatsoever. "I'm just not going to be one of those people photographed in a bikini where people are like, 'OMG, look at Amy!' I mean, it might be OMG, but not for the reasons I want," she said when speaking to Allure (via Los Angeles Times) in 2013.
At the same time, although she was happy to listen to her daughter's recommendation, Adams did feel that wearing makeup enhanced her fair features considerably. Without it, she quipped that her face failed to stand out. "I have no features without makeup," she said. "I am pale. I have blond lashes. You could just paint my face — it's like a blank canvas. It can be great for what I do."