The Sweet Reason Amy Adams Spent Years Skipping A Full Face Of Makeup In Her Off Time

It might be hard to believe, but one of the untold truths about Amy Adams is that the actress hasn't worn makeup when out in public for quite some time. But it's less of an intentional fashion statement, and more because her daughter, Aviana Le Gallo, convinced her mom to go for a more natural look. "She didn't like me wearing makeup," Adams said in a December 2024 interview with People. And after the sweet words Aviana told Adams, it's easy to see why the "Man of Steel" star couldn't turn down her daughter's advice. "She's like, 'I just want you to look like Mom, not like Amy Adams.' And I was like, 'You got it.' So there were years where I didn't wear makeup wherever we went. I mean, I sneaked some mascara," she said.

Adams once confided that her husband, however, had a different response to her makeup. Darren Le Gallo, who Adams has been married to since 2015, welcomed the idea of Adams putting on makeup since it was such a rarity. "I think in life I don't really wear a lot of makeup, so he sort of sees it as a character. He enjoys me getting dressed up. He says: 'You clean up well,'" Adams told Cosmopolitan in 2013 of her now-husband.