Elon Musk Has One Major Thing In Common With Trump (And RFK Jr. Won't Be Happy)
Even though Elon Musk spent millions on Donald Trump's campaign, it seems his close friendship with the president-elect is affecting more than just his pockets. Time spent together means the powerful men have been picking up each other's habits; Musk recently shared a part of his diet that mirrors his presidential pal.
On January 9, 2025, Musk posted to X, formerly Twitter, and shared an intimate look at his bedside table, which arguably needs some reorganization. The Tesla CEO had black boots up against the drawers below while his AirPods Max sat on the table, along with a glass of water and six — yes, six — cans of Diet Coke. Musk humorously captioned the post: "I have a drinking problem," which many of his followers agreed with in the comment section. There were lots of warnings about the health dangers of aspartame, which is the third ingredient listed on the can of soda. "Drinking that much aspartame [is] going to get you to the opposite of space. Have you tried squeezing lemons in water?" one user wrote. "The Trump Effect," another commented.
Trump's diet soda consumption has been a topic of conversation before. It has been reported that the Republican politician drinks roughly a dozen cans of Diet Coke every day. Trump has even admitted to understanding the low quality and high health risks of diet soda. In a 2012 X post, he called Coca-Cola's product "garbage," adding in another tweet: "I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke."
RFK Jr. has remained concerned over Trump's diet
Donald Trump has never been the face of health; that's why he appointed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to helm the Department of Health and Human Services. Apparently, Trump's typical diet mainly consists of McDonald's, highly processed snacks, and seldom a vegetable (lest we forget the spectacular 144 fluid ounces of Diet Coke). His HHS appointee has expressed his concern over Trump's unhealthy habits.
In a November 2024 interview on "The Joe Polish Show," RFK Jr. said, "The stuff that [Trump] eats is really, like, bad," adding that Trump Force One is usually stocked with either Kentucky Fried Chicken or McDonald's Big Macs. Mentioning Trump's purported D.C. addiction, Kennedy said that UFC CEO Dana White told him that he had never seen Trump drink a glass of water. Considering Trump's buddy Elon Musk's equal obsession with soda, RFK Jr. must be fuming.
It's not the first time Musk has gotten Kennedy riled up over his health choices; the SpaceX founder's 2024 holiday post surely got under RFK Jr.'s skin. Musk captioned a festive X pic: "Ozempic Santa," after dressing as Mr. Claus for the holiday. All jokes aside, he admitted in the comments to using a similar weight-loss drug, which goes against Kennedy's firm belief that weight loss can be achieved without a prescription.