Elon Musk's Holiday X Post Surely Got Under RFK Jr.'s Skin (& Caused Trouble For Trump)

Elon Musk celebrated Christmas by showing off his Santa suit, his decked-out tree, and his noticeably slimmer physique. However — in a move that is likely to cause some unspoken tension between himself and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — Musk used the holiday post to jokingly poke fun at how svelte he looks as Santa Claus, and captioned the X pic, "Ozempic Santa."

Responding to his own post, Musk revealed that his post was more than just a joke. The richest man in the world revealed that he's been utilizing a different weight-loss drug, writing, "Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn't have the same ring to it." When asked about his personal preferences, Musk told his followers that he'd tried both medications, but found that Mounjaro caused less undesirable side effects and is what has helped him the most.

The skinny Santa quip comes just a few weeks after Musk, a close confidant to President-elect Donald Trump, took to his social media platform to promote medicines such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, which are used to treat type-2 diabetes and, as a side effect, can contribute to weight loss and appetite management. "Nothing would do more to improve the health, lifespan and quality of life for Americans than making GLP inhibitors super low cost to the public," Musk wrote on X on December 11. "Nothing else is even close."

