The Ultimate Sign That Shailene Woodley Still Isn't Over One Of Her Exes

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers stunned the world in 2021 when they announced their engagement, as at the time, most had only just become aware that the two were dating. It also didn't help that the announcement of the couple's engagement was not exactly conventional by celebrity standards. While accepting the MVP Award at the NFL Honors, Rodgers unexpectedly thanked his fiancée without naming said fiancée. Woodley would later confirm the engagement during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

Although the couple seemed an odd pairing to many, Woodley gushed about the NFL player during the interview and appeared very happy. Fans of both Woodley and Rodgers were surprised about the engagement, particularly because the two had only recently come out of long relationships. Woodley had been dating Australian rugby player Ben Volavola and Rodgers had recently ended his relationship with professional race car driver Danica Patrick. Both relationships began in 2018 and ended in 2020.

Despite Woodley's giddy appearance on "The Tonight Show," a year later, in February 2022, reports confirmed that the two had ended their engagement. A source close to Rodgers confirmed that the split was amicable and explained that the couple's relationship was not working anymore. Only a few months later, reports suggested that the two had reconciled, but it was not to be. However, recent comments from Woodley in a profile interview suggest that she may not be entirely over Rodgers.

