The Ultimate Sign That Shailene Woodley Still Isn't Over One Of Her Exes
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers stunned the world in 2021 when they announced their engagement, as at the time, most had only just become aware that the two were dating. It also didn't help that the announcement of the couple's engagement was not exactly conventional by celebrity standards. While accepting the MVP Award at the NFL Honors, Rodgers unexpectedly thanked his fiancée without naming said fiancée. Woodley would later confirm the engagement during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."
Although the couple seemed an odd pairing to many, Woodley gushed about the NFL player during the interview and appeared very happy. Fans of both Woodley and Rodgers were surprised about the engagement, particularly because the two had only recently come out of long relationships. Woodley had been dating Australian rugby player Ben Volavola and Rodgers had recently ended his relationship with professional race car driver Danica Patrick. Both relationships began in 2018 and ended in 2020.
Despite Woodley's giddy appearance on "The Tonight Show," a year later, in February 2022, reports confirmed that the two had ended their engagement. A source close to Rodgers confirmed that the split was amicable and explained that the couple's relationship was not working anymore. Only a few months later, reports suggested that the two had reconciled, but it was not to be. However, recent comments from Woodley in a profile interview suggest that she may not be entirely over Rodgers.
Woodley says talking about ex-fiancee Aaron Rodgers makes her cry.
In a recent interview with Outside magazine, Shailene Woodley opened up about her relationship with Aaron Rodgers. Although the actress seemingly alluded to the relationship being toxic, she still called it beautiful, noting, "It was not right. But it was beautiful." Woodley also admitted that opening up about Rodgers was difficult because more than a year later, it was still emotionally difficult and made her cry. She further went on to detail her battle with depression in the months after the split from Rodgers. While Woodley did not directly attribute her depression to the split, it certainly suggests that in the aftermath of her split from Rodgers, the actress went through a very emotionally difficult period.
This is not the first time Woodley has expressed how difficult it was for her following her split from Rodgers. In an interview with Net-A-Porter, she described the experience while filming her upcoming Showtime miniseries, "Three Women," as hard because "I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life; it was winter in New York, and my personal life was sh*tty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months."
Although Woodley suggests that she has come out on the other side of that dark period, the fact that talking about Rodgers still makes her tear up makes one wonder if she's still not completely over the NFL superstar. That would be unfortunate as Rodgers appears to have moved on since their split.