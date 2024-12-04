Inside Aaron Rodgers' Relationship With Girlfriend Mallory Edens
Aaron Rodgers has had his fair share of high-profile romances. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has dated Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick, and Shailene Woodley, to whom he was engaged before they ended their relationship in 2022. He's currently dating Mallory Edens since at least 2023, though a source initially told People in January of that year, "It's casual. Nothing serious at al. He's not looking to rush into anything ... But it's definitely a very close friendship that is evolving."
People's source said Rodgers and Edens would take their time together, saying, "He's not going to do something as quick as Shailene [Woodley]. Live and learn." However, a Sports Gossip source, thought to be the first to officially break the story of Rodgers and Edens' romance, was much more affirmative, saying, "It has finally happened." According to their source, "Edens has had her eye on Aaron Rodgers for a very long time." It seems like their connection has only grown from there.
Unlike Rodgers' past relationships with Hollywood A-listers, Rodgers and Edens haven't been super public about their relationship. They were rumored to have attended an Ed Sheeran concert in June 2023 after sharing Instagram Stories of very similar views, which eagle-eyed fans picked up on pretty much immediately. Edens also attended Rodgers' preseason debut with the New York Jets in 2023, per the New York Post, and commented a heart emoji on Rodgers' Instagram post after the Jets' 2023 opener, where he suffered a season-ending injury.
Who is Mallory Edens?
While Mallory Edens may not have the name recognition of Olivia Munn or Shailene Woodley, she's no less notable. She's the daughter of Wes Edens, who is one of the primary owners of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks. Mallory Edens and Rodgers, whose impressive net worth allowed him to purchase a minority stake in the Bucks in 2018 (via ESPN), were photographed sitting together at various Bucks games in 2018 and 2019, and she even posted a photo of them sitting together on Instagram during the Bucks' 2019 playoff run. "He sits next to us at so many games. He and my dad are friends," she told ESPN in 2019.
Outside of her ties to the Bucks, Edens is trying to make a multi-faceted name of her own. In 2020, she founded the production company Little Ray Media. Its first film, "Bad Genius," released on Apple TV+ in 2024, and Edens was credited as a producer. "I think women and girls haven't had as many opportunities to be bad, disagreeable, or transgressive on screen. It was really exciting for me to work on a film whose main character was that kind of person," she told Princeton Alumni Weekly. She graduated from the Ivy League school in 2018, where she was a mid-distance runner on Princeton's women's track and field team (via Go Princeton Tigers). She's also a model and is currently signed to Women Management.