Inside Aaron Rodgers' Relationship With Girlfriend Mallory Edens

Aaron Rodgers has had his fair share of high-profile romances. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has dated Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick, and Shailene Woodley, to whom he was engaged before they ended their relationship in 2022. He's currently dating Mallory Edens since at least 2023, though a source initially told People in January of that year, "It's casual. Nothing serious at al. He's not looking to rush into anything ... But it's definitely a very close friendship that is evolving."

People's source said Rodgers and Edens would take their time together, saying, "He's not going to do something as quick as Shailene [Woodley]. Live and learn." However, a Sports Gossip source, thought to be the first to officially break the story of Rodgers and Edens' romance, was much more affirmative, saying, "It has finally happened." According to their source, "Edens has had her eye on Aaron Rodgers for a very long time." It seems like their connection has only grown from there.

Unlike Rodgers' past relationships with Hollywood A-listers, Rodgers and Edens haven't been super public about their relationship. They were rumored to have attended an Ed Sheeran concert in June 2023 after sharing Instagram Stories of very similar views, which eagle-eyed fans picked up on pretty much immediately. Edens also attended Rodgers' preseason debut with the New York Jets in 2023, per the New York Post, and commented a heart emoji on Rodgers' Instagram post after the Jets' 2023 opener, where he suffered a season-ending injury.

