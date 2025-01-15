Here's What Fox News' Dana Perino Looks Like Makeup Free
Dana Perino has been a force to be reckoned with throughout her prolific career. She was the former White House press secretary for President George W. Bush, and is now a co-anchor on "America's Newsroom" on Fox News, a co-host on "The Five," and the host of the podcast "Perino on Politics." Doing those gigs requires her to be camera-ready at all times, which includes wearing makeup. But when she's relaxing at home, with no cameras around besides her own smartphone, she's bound to ditch the makeup and let her face breathe.
That's exactly what happened when she posted a cute selfie of her and her dog, Jasper to X, formerly known as Twitter, back in February 2020. Posing in front of a colorful backgammon set, she captioned the pic, "Best player. We won both games!" There wasn't a dab of makeup anywhere on Perino — and fans loved the natural look. "Thank you for being real," one person commented. Another praised the news host for ditching her cosmetics: "This took some stones, woman! Major respect for letting the world see you sans makeup. What a beautiful [face] – both of you!" Others similarly gushed about Perino's natural beauty. There are plenty of things fans don't know about Perino, but what she looks like makeup-free isn't one of them.
One X user had an interesting question about the no-makeup look
While Dana Perino is clearly beautiful without cosmetics, she does look different — and she's not alone in that, as many of her fellow news anchors also look unrecognizable without makeup. Perino's eyebrows aren't nearly as defined and prominent as they are with makeup, but it's the lack of eye makeup that really helps Perino to look like someone else entirely. Fans are used to seeing Perino, who's had a stunning transformation over the years, with eyeliner, mascara, and a light smoky eye. Without those things, Perino doesn't seem like herself. However, her lips don't look much different without makeup; she was blessed with a natural, cute pinkish hue.
One person on X did respond to Perino's photo basically asking how she goes from A to B with her makeup. Sharing a photo of the news anchor on set and all dolled up, the user bluntly tweeted, "What kind of sorcery is this?" While perhaps a rude way to ask that question, it does demonstrate just how different people's appearances can be with a little bit of cosmetic magic.