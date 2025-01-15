Here's What Fox News' Dana Perino Looks Like Makeup Free

Dana Perino has been a force to be reckoned with throughout her prolific career. She was the former White House press secretary for President George W. Bush, and is now a co-anchor on "America's Newsroom" on Fox News, a co-host on "The Five," and the host of the podcast "Perino on Politics." Doing those gigs requires her to be camera-ready at all times, which includes wearing makeup. But when she's relaxing at home, with no cameras around besides her own smartphone, she's bound to ditch the makeup and let her face breathe.

That's exactly what happened when she posted a cute selfie of her and her dog, Jasper to X, formerly known as Twitter, back in February 2020. Posing in front of a colorful backgammon set, she captioned the pic, "Best player. We won both games!" There wasn't a dab of makeup anywhere on Perino — and fans loved the natural look. "Thank you for being real," one person commented. Another praised the news host for ditching her cosmetics: "This took some stones, woman! Major respect for letting the world see you sans makeup. What a beautiful [face] – both of you!" Others similarly gushed about Perino's natural beauty. There are plenty of things fans don't know about Perino, but what she looks like makeup-free isn't one of them.

