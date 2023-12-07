The Stunning Transformation Of Dana Perino

In what seems like a story of destiny, Dana Perino met her future husband on an airplane. The young communications professional met businessman Peter McMahon on a flight between Denver and Chicago during the summer of 1997 when the two were seated next to each other. On her initial thoughts about McMahon, Dana recalled to Yahoo Lifestyle, "Oh, he's cute, and he's not wearing a wedding ring, and he has a British accent." McMahon also said he had an immediate attraction to Perino, telling the publication how he thought at the time, "I hope I sit beside her." Luckily for McMahon, not only did he get to sit next to Perino, but she also gave him her contact information before they parted ways.

Shortly after that, the couple started a long-distance relationship, with Perino in the U.S. and McMahon working out of the U.K. During this time, Perino was also working in Washington, D.C. McMahon had brought up the idea of marriage with Perino soon after, though Perino herself didn't want to rush into things. Finally, though, she sent McMahon a letter where she expressed her feelings for him, and also wrote, according to Yahoo Lifestyle, "Yes, I will marry you." The two married in 1998, and then lived in the U.K. According to IMDb, Perino and McMahon then moved back to the U.S. after about a year, where they temporarily lived and worked in San Diego, California.