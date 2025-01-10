HGTV's Christina Haack Admits She'll Probably Get Married Again (With One Major Stipulation)

Christina Haack isn't giving up on love. The HGTV star, who is currently going through her third divorce, is not only open to finding her special someone, but she's also open to getting married again. "I'll always love love," Haack told Us Weekly. "I probably will [get married again] eventually. But, not anytime soon," she continued. There's one thing that Haack says she's going to hold herself to before saying "I do" for a fourth time, however, and that's a lengthy engagement. She told the outlet that if she falls for someone again, she's want to "be engaged for a minimum of, like, five years."

Advertisement

Haack was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 through 2017. The two worked together in the flipping space, appearing on HGTV's "Flip Or Flop" for 10 seasons, and they share two kids together. Following their split, Haack went on to date Ant Anstead, tying the knot with him in 2018. Then, in 2020, about a year after welcoming their son Hudson, the then-couple announced their split. From there, Haack started seeing Joshua Hall and married him in Hawaii in 2022. Haack and Hall filed for divorce in July 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.

Hearing that Haack would consider getting married again may come as a surprise to HGTV fans for one reason in particular: Her divorce from Hall has been nothing short of messy.

Advertisement