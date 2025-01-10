HGTV's Christina Haack Admits She'll Probably Get Married Again (With One Major Stipulation)
Christina Haack isn't giving up on love. The HGTV star, who is currently going through her third divorce, is not only open to finding her special someone, but she's also open to getting married again. "I'll always love love," Haack told Us Weekly. "I probably will [get married again] eventually. But, not anytime soon," she continued. There's one thing that Haack says she's going to hold herself to before saying "I do" for a fourth time, however, and that's a lengthy engagement. She told the outlet that if she falls for someone again, she's want to "be engaged for a minimum of, like, five years."
Haack was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 through 2017. The two worked together in the flipping space, appearing on HGTV's "Flip Or Flop" for 10 seasons, and they share two kids together. Following their split, Haack went on to date Ant Anstead, tying the knot with him in 2018. Then, in 2020, about a year after welcoming their son Hudson, the then-couple announced their split. From there, Haack started seeing Joshua Hall and married him in Hawaii in 2022. Haack and Hall filed for divorce in July 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.
Hearing that Haack would consider getting married again may come as a surprise to HGTV fans for one reason in particular: Her divorce from Hall has been nothing short of messy.
Christina Haack & Josh Hall haven't been amicable
Christina Haack's divorce from Josh Hall has been dramatic from the jump. For starters, when Hall first filed, he requested spousal support from his ex. While we may not know the ins and outs of their split, Haack and Hall have also both put one another on blast on social media. Things seemed to really heat up after some $35,000 was transferred by Hall into his bank account. In court documents obtained by People magazine, Haack accused her ex of spending $70,000 to pay off his Bentley. Hall was quick to take to his Instagram Stories to deny the claims made by his ex.
And while Hall and Haack continue to go back and forth, she's taking things one step at a time. In her interview with Us Weekly, Haack made it clear that she's not jumping back into another relationship just yet. "I'm terrified of men. I'm taking a break and spending time with my girlfriends and my kids," she told the outlet.