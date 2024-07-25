HGTV's Christina & Josh Hall's Divorce Is Getting Messier By The Minute
If you pictured a civil and mature divorce between Christina and Josh Hall, you'll be sorely disappointed as the public disputes have already begun. The HGTV stars separately filed for divorce in July 2024, and while we knew that Christina's HGTV fame wouldn't protect her, we had no idea how soon financial disputes would begin. According to court documents obtained by ET, Christina accused Josh of taking $35K of her money without prior permission. The same outlet shared that Josh denied the accusation.
Christina reportedly attached screenshots of Josh messaging her property manager on July 8, asking him to send the money to his personal account with a text that read, "Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it's time? Thank you." Christina went on to claim that she wasn't informed of Josh's request. She also asked the court to require Josh to give details of what he had spent the money on and return them to her account, since it was meant for business costs.
This filing also solves the mystery of why the Halls claim they separated on different days. Christina alleges that Josh lied by claiming they separated on July 8 — instead of July 7 — so that he wouldn't look guilty for making the financial request from her property manager. If these accusations put Josh in a bad light, it gets worse, considering that he is reportedly asking for spousal support from Christina.
Christina has come to terms with the possibility of paying Josh spousal support
Josh Hall filed for divorce on July 15, pointing to "irreconcilable differences" between him and Christina Hall. Page Six reported that he requested half of all the property he and his soon-to-be ex-wife purchased during their marriage and even asked for full TV rights to all their shows. In addition to these, he also asked for spousal support.
Christina eventually filed separately, asking for a divorce, but requesting that neither of them receive spousal support. However, thanks to the latest court documents, Christina seems to have realized that not signing a prenup before marrying Josh was a major mistake. "I understand that at some point this court may require that I pay some spousal support to Josh and reasonable attorney's fees to his counsel," Christina admitted (via ET). However, she made it clear that since they weren't married for long, these "costs should be minimal."
She pointed out that she had children to raise and that Josh makes his own money and shouldn't need any from her. However, considering that California has a 50/50 law and usually requires the richer spouse to pay support, it's not looking good for Christina. Thankfully, this drama will not directly affect any of her HGTV shows. We know this, thanks to Tarek El Moussa's comments on the Halls' divorce, which also indicate that he's firmly Team Christina.