HGTV's Christina & Josh Hall's Divorce Is Getting Messier By The Minute

If you pictured a civil and mature divorce between Christina and Josh Hall, you'll be sorely disappointed as the public disputes have already begun. The HGTV stars separately filed for divorce in July 2024, and while we knew that Christina's HGTV fame wouldn't protect her, we had no idea how soon financial disputes would begin. According to court documents obtained by ET, Christina accused Josh of taking $35K of her money without prior permission. The same outlet shared that Josh denied the accusation.

Christina reportedly attached screenshots of Josh messaging her property manager on July 8, asking him to send the money to his personal account with a text that read, "Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it's time? Thank you." Christina went on to claim that she wasn't informed of Josh's request. She also asked the court to require Josh to give details of what he had spent the money on and return them to her account, since it was meant for business costs.

This filing also solves the mystery of why the Halls claim they separated on different days. Christina alleges that Josh lied by claiming they separated on July 8 — instead of July 7 — so that he wouldn't look guilty for making the financial request from her property manager. If these accusations put Josh in a bad light, it gets worse, considering that he is reportedly asking for spousal support from Christina.

