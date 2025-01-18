Tragic Details About Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried has been very open about her mental health struggles, which began with her being diagnosed with OCD when she was 19 and for which she readily admits, in an interview with Allure, to being on a low dose of Lexapro. Seyfried talked about how her struggles with the disorder even dramatically manifested into her thinking that she had a brain tumor. She sought out an MRI and the neurologist who did it found nothing, but they referred her to a psychiatrist to resolve the matter. Seyfried remains unabashed in her advocacy to push past stereotypes of mental illness "A mental illness is a thing that people cast in a different category [from other illnesses], but I don't think it is," she said. "It should be taken as seriously as anything else. You don't see the mental illness: It's not a mass; it's not a cyst. But it's there. Why do you need to prove it? If you can treat it, you treat it."

But even after getting her OCD under control, a new struggle with panic attacks would emerge right before her first off-Broadway performance in 2015. Seyfried was starring in a stage production of "The Way We Get By" and suffered panic attacks onstage. "It feels like you're going to die," she said on an episode of Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy podcast (via Teen Vogue). However, she found ways to manage them, including leaning on her silver lining, as Seyfried was acting alongside her future husband Thomas Sodowski, who could sense what was happening. "He would recognize that thousand-yard stare. And then he would bring me back and the lines would keep flowing, but my whole body would be cold and I'd be sweating at the same time," she said. "And it would only last like 60 seconds, and then we'd get through it."

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.