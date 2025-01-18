The Heartwarming Reason NFL Star Caleb Williams Sometimes Has Painted Nails

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams joined the nation's premier football league to much fanfare. The former USC Trojan was picked first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Over the course of his rookie season, Williams threw for over 3,500 yards and 20 touchdowns. Beyond his actual playing, however, Williams has been known to make a fashion statement on the gridiron in the form of painted fingernails. And while men are painting their nails more than ever these days, it's still a pretty rare and bold look for a pro football player. But the heartwarming reason Williams sometimes wears painted nails goes far beyond mere style.

Notably, Williams was painting his nails for football games long before he was tapped to lead the Bears' offense. It's something he started doing during his final year of high school and continued through his college career. According to the QB, it's a tradition he shares with his mother. "My mom does nails. Let's just start off there," Williams explained during a video interview shared by the USC Athletics TikTok account in 2022. "She's done it my whole life. It's just kind of always been around me. Nobody else does it. I just kinda like to do new things." He added that as a quarterback, it's important to keep his hands looking and feeling good. "This is where all the gold comes from," said Williams, who took home the Heisman Trophy, the Maxwell Award, and the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award that year.

