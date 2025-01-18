Scott Disick And Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Lives A Seriously Lavish Life
It's no secret that the Kardashians and their children live extremely extravagant and high-end lives; from luxurious, costly outfits worn by the tots to designer toys and trinkets, to over-the-top meals and exclusive vacations; they don't hide the seriously glamorous lives they have provided for their kids.
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were together off and on from 2006 until 2015, and share three kids; Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Lately, Kourtney has been under scrutiny after she and Travis Barker began dating in 2021. That scrutiny even came from her son. During a July 2024 episode of "The Kardashians," Reign didn't hold back his distaste for his mom and stepdad packing on the PDA. "Mom, stop making out with Travis, bro. Like didn't you just have a baby? Don't get another one this quick."
Regardless of whether smooching in front of your spawn can be considered bad parenting or not, Kourtney and Scott have always provided a pretty lavish life for their youngest son.
He had a bedroom makeover that cost thousands
Reign Disick celebrated his 10th birthday in December 2024, and Scott Disick delivered a bedroom makeover at his California home fit for his big entrance into double digits.
Disick took to his Instagram story to flaunt the remodeled room for his youngest. In the flic, the royal blue walls are illuminated with a fluorescent blue neon sign that reads "Raybo," which is Disick's nickname for Reign. The major upgrade he got for his room, though, was the navy blue platform with a matching headboard, which Disick credited and thanked Anabei for designing. According to Hello! Magazine, the bedframe alone retails for about $2,100.
The transformation extended beyond Reign's beautifully blue bedroom, as Disick remodeled all of the bathrooms in his home for his three kids. Disick took to Instagram once again with a video to display the elbow grease he put into the little girls' and boys' rooms. In collaboration with Kamp Studios, Disick explained in the video how all of the work was completed in just a week. Completed with "plaster over everything," the modern touches certainly made for porcelain thrones fit for kings and queens.
He gets to enjoy an outdoor movie theater at his dad's house
Scott Disick is dedicated to making himself known as the 'cool dad,' and it's working for him. On his mission to upgrade his home, he built an outdoor movie theater on his terrace that's extravagant enough to make a kid drool, including his son Reign Disick.
Disick posted some snaps of the slumber-party-worthy cinema on his Instagram story in August 2024, paired with the text, "Party time." The snap showed several beds set up in front of a projector, overlooking the Hollywood Hills sunset, per Hello! Magazine. He posted a follow-up flic after the sun had set with an egregious selection of snacks and a film playing in the background, writing, "Kids nights r the best nights."
Disick is considering bringing the outside theater in for the winter months. In July 2024, he posted a photo on Instagram of a stunning in-home theater with the caption, complete with a tan shag rug, complete burnt orange furniture set, and a marble coffee table sitting in front of the screen. He wrote, "Little home theater vibes. Should I do it?" The answer is yes, yes you should.
Reign was driving yachts before he could drive a car
The Kardashians have had their fair share of over-the-top vacations and getaways, but not without making sure their kids get some of the glory in soaking up the sun. Back in September 2020, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick spent their Labor Day weekend as many Americans did, on the water.
They let a then-five-year-old Reign Disick be captain of the ship, as "The Kardashians" star shared on his Instagram story an adorable photo of the youngster on Disick's lap gripping the wheel at a perfect 10 and 2, paired with the text, "Baby driver."
The tradition held two years later when Disick, who went as a solo parent this time, posted a carousel of flics on Instagram from Labor Day weekend in 2022 with Kim Kardashian's oldest child North West, along with his daughter Penelope, and Reign. The doting dad paired the sweet photos with a commemorative caption; writing, "Labor Day weekend was a good 1! Nothing like fam bam." Disick had no problem trusting his kiddos with the wheel, so long as he was behind them in case they needed backup.
He frequently travels via private jet
The Kardashians are no strangers to traveling in style, and the same goes for their kids. Scott Disick especially takes several opportunities to travel luxuriously with his youngest son.
Back in July 2021, Lord Disick took to his Instagram story to share snaps of Penelope and Reign Disick traveling on a jet to an undisclosed location, Disick doting them as his "mini-me's" Reign was paying more attention to his iPad.
In November 2023, Disick and Reign were cruising in comfort once again. The Talentless founder posted a photo to Instagram of Reign lounging on a black Mercedes van with a private jet not too far behind him. "Let's roll ray," he captioned the photo of his "mini-me." The comments, however, have been turned off, as many chose to voice their opinions on how Disick chose to parent his kids. "That boy's going to be trouble when he's older. No rules," wrote one commenter, per The U.S. Sun.
He regularly eats at Nobu
Reign Disick has a taste for the finer things in life. Much like the rest of the Kardashian clan, he can often be seen eating at upscale dining establishments, including the multi-coastal sushi restaurant, Nobu. Back in 2021, Kourtney Kardashian decided to bring Reign along on one of her dates with Travis Barker when they were photographed by paparazzi leaving the restaurant in Malibu.
Two years later in 2023, Scott Disick was spotted enjoying a family outing with all three of his kids leaving Nobu in Malibu, while he took then-girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson along for the ride.
The family can't get enough of the Michelin-star restaurant, but they have a different opinion about the paparazzi hunting them down everywhere they go. In July 2024, after another visit to the eatery, Reign gave them a taste of his middle fingers, flipping the bird with each hand towards the photographers.