Scott Disick And Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Lives A Seriously Lavish Life

It's no secret that the Kardashians and their children live extremely extravagant and high-end lives; from luxurious, costly outfits worn by the tots to designer toys and trinkets, to over-the-top meals and exclusive vacations; they don't hide the seriously glamorous lives they have provided for their kids.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were together off and on from 2006 until 2015, and share three kids; Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Lately, Kourtney has been under scrutiny after she and Travis Barker began dating in 2021. That scrutiny even came from her son. During a July 2024 episode of "The Kardashians," Reign didn't hold back his distaste for his mom and stepdad packing on the PDA. "Mom, stop making out with Travis, bro. Like didn't you just have a baby? Don't get another one this quick."

Regardless of whether smooching in front of your spawn can be considered bad parenting or not, Kourtney and Scott have always provided a pretty lavish life for their youngest son.